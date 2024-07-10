US e-Commerce Resale Analysis Report 2024: Online Resale Platforms Court High-Income Shoppers and Turn to AI Amid Slowing Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Resale 2024: Online Resale Platforms Court High-Income Shoppers and Turn to AI Amid Slowing Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Revised US resale forecasts reflects a slowdown for the ecommerce-dominated market, as the cost of selling one-of-a-kind items online comes into focus.

The ecommerce-dominated resale market is facing a slowdown as platforms grapple with the mounting costs of selling one-of-a-kind items online. Major online resale platforms are responding by adjusting strategies to maximize order values and investing in technology to improve operational efficiencies.

Key Question: How can online resale platforms respond to weakened demand for secondhand goods?

Key Stat: In 2024, online resale revenues will surpass $80 billion, but this figure is more than $8 billion lower than previous forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Softening demand will impact the trajectory of re-commerce

Major online resale platforms are shifting their strategic focus

AI technology has the potential to revolutionize online resale

What can retailers learn from the maturing resale industry?

Ecommerce Resale Will Resume Growth in 2024, but at a Slower Pace Than Previously Expected (billions in US ecommerce resale volume and % change in current vs. previous forecast, 2023-2027)

Online Resellers Are Grappling With Slowing Active Buyer Growth

Fashion Online Resale Will Grow at an Accelerated Rate and Make Up a Larger Share of Online Resale (billions in US fashion online resale platform sales, % change, and % of total ecommerce resale volume, 2023-2027)

Online Fashion Resale Will Increasingly Depend on Increased Spend per Buyer to Drive Growth (% change in US fashion online resale platform buyers vs. fashion online resale platform sales per buyer, 2023-2027)

The RealReal's Shift to Prioritizing More Expensive Merchandise Effectively Boosted Order Values (average order value worldwide on The RealReal, Q1 2022-Q4 2023)

Cost Optimization Strategies for 2024 According to US Retail CFOs, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

4 Way A Technology Will Impact Resale

