Canada Mobile Banking Emerging Features Benchmark Report 2024: Uncovering Consumer Preferences and Innovation Gaps at the Top 7 Financial Institutions

With half of consumers in Canada using mobile banking, banks need data-driven insights to ensure they're meeting evolving customer needs. This fourth annual study unlocks the innovative features Canadian banks must prioritize to outpace rivals.

This report will?

Uncover the features that 1,392 mobile banking users in Canada value the most.?

Reveal how the seven largest Canadian financial institutions (FIs) by domestic assets compare in their support for emerging features.?

Identify what features can set banks apart and best help them retain customers.?

