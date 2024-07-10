Canada Click-and-Collect Forecast 2024: 14.2 Million Click-and-Collect Buyers in Canada in 2024 - Room for Growth Remains

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Click-and-Collect Forecast 2024: Room for Growth Remains in This Key Fulfillment Option for Online Purchases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Canada's click-and-collect buyer growth tops the rankings among the countries forecasted.CIt's a key option for consumers in Canada who prefer speedier order fulfillment and want to avoid home-delivery costs.

More than half of Canada's digital buyers use click and collect, meaning they buy online and pick up in-store (BOPIS). This form of fulfillment is central to retail ecommerce's growth in Canada, where distribution conditions make home delivery costly in many parts of the country.

Key Question: How can retailers capitalize on the growing number of click-and-collect buyers in Canada?

Key Stat: There will be 14.2 million click-and-collect buyers in Canada in 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Click and collect is an important part of the ecommerce picture in Canada

Charts

Click-and-Collect Buyers in Canada, 2023-2027 (millions, % change, and % of digital buyers)

Canada Is Top Ranked for Click-and-Collect Buyer Growth This Year

There's a Persisting Gap Between Canada and the UK and US for Click-and-Collect Penetration (click-and-collect buyers % of internet users, by country, 2023-2027)

