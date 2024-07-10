Harbor One Insurance Agency Selects EZLynx to Create Strong Foundation for Future Growth

Lewisville, TX., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Harbor One Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx as its foundational management system to digitize and optimize business operations. EZLynx will enable the agency to transition from paper-based operations to leveraging an all-in-one management system complete with intuitive tools to better manage the policy lifecycle and operate with a single view of the customer across lines of business, building a scalable foundation for future growth.

“When we bought this agency in March, it was entirely paper based, which made it difficult to track and manage years of client information efficiently,” said Josh Wright, founder and chief executive officer, Harbor One Insurance Agency. “I am confident that EZLynx will help create a strong digital foundation for our agency that will allow us to better track client information and existing policies so we can focus on building out efficient processes and growing our business.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

“Digging through years of paper files not only creates extra hurdles for new business owners as they try to service clients, but it also stunts their growth as they focus on fixing inefficient processes rather than optimizing their value proposition,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. “EZLynx will maximize Harbor One Insurance Agency’s potential by providing a single source of truth for all client and business information and automating personal and commercial lines workflows, enabling the agency to create a connected experience across their services and better serve their customers.”





About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.