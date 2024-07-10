Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group Announces Leadership Changes with Retirement of Bert Van Wagenen

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group (Specialty Group), a member of the Tokio Marine HCC group of companies based in Houston, Texas, today announced the retirement of Bert Van Wagenen, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Van Wagenen, a highly valued leader within the Specialty Group, has dedicated an impressive forty-four years to Tokio Marine HCC. His retirement signifies the end of an era, marking a significant milestone in the history of the Specialty Group.



“Bert has been instrumental in building and growing the Crisis Management business by establishing a strong foundation and setting a clear strategic direction for its future. His achievements and steadfast dedication have left an enduring mark on the group,” said Sean Curtin, Specialty Group’s President.

In conjunction with Mr. Van Wagenen’s retirement, Specialty Group is delighted to announce the promotion of Danielle Bouchard to Senior Vice President. Ms. Bouchard will lead the Mount Kisco, NY office and oversee Crisis Management Americas. Her responsibilities will encompass staffing, compliance, claims, innovation, operations, technology, business planning and strategy.

Recently, Mark Hutton was also appointed as Chief Underwriting Officer for Crisis Management. With over 25 years of highly respected industry experience, Mr. Hutton will oversee the international Crisis Management operation based in London and his Product Recall team. He previously served as Global Head of Product Recall for AXA XL.

Ms. Bouchard and Mr. Hutton will collaborate closely on the division’s underwriting and innovation, unifying Specialty Group’s global business planning and strategy for Crisis Management.

Mr. Curtin added, “I am thrilled to introduce both Danielle and Mark as our new Crisis Management division leaders. With their proven track record of success and complementary skill sets, the business is poised for excellence as we embark on the everchanging challenges in the niche Kidnap & Ransom, Product Recall and Restaurant Recovery insurance spaces.”

About Tokio Marine HCC

Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $61 billion as of March 31, 2024. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings, ‘A++’ (Superior) from AM Best, and ‘AA-’ (Very Strong) from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of ‘A+’ (Strong) from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.