Industrial Air Cleaners Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by 800 Million to 2030 - Integration of IoT and Smart Technologies Expands Addressable Market Opportunities

The global market for Industrial Air Cleaners was valued at an estimated US$4.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The industrial air cleaners market is significantly impacted by the trend towards integration of IoT and smart technologies, which enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and predictive maintenance, thereby improving operational efficiency and reducing downtime. The adoption of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and ultra-low penetration air (ULPA) filters is growing, particularly in industries requiring high levels of air purity. Another emerging trend is the development of hybrid air cleaning systems that combine multiple technologies, such as electrostatic precipitators and UV purifiers, to provide comprehensive air cleaning solutions.



The market is also seeing a focus on energy efficiency, with innovations aimed at reducing power consumption without compromising performance. Customizable and scalable air cleaning solutions are becoming popular, allowing manufacturers to tailor systems to specific industrial needs. Rapid industrialization in emerging markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, is driving the demand for industrial air cleaners.

The use of advanced filtration materials, such as nanofibers, enhances the effectiveness of these systems. Increased focus on indoor air quality and achieving green building certifications, like LEED and WELL, also drives the adoption of advanced air cleaning systems, promoting a healthier and more sustainable industrial environment.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Molecular Cleaners segment, which is expected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Particulate Cleaners segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $994.9 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Air Impurities Removal Systems, Inc., Blue Ox Air Cleaners, Camfil Group, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered Global





Stringent Environmental Regulations Propel Growth of Industrial Air Cleaners

Rising Awareness of Occupational Health and Safety Spurs Market Demand

Technological Advancements in Filtration Methods Strengthen Business Case for Upgrades

Integration of IoT and Smart Technologies Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growth in Industrial Activities Generates Demand for Advanced Air Cleaning Solutions

Emphasis on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Drives Adoption of Eco-Friendly Systems

Increasing Incidence of Airborne Diseases Accelerates Demand for Air Purification Systems

Customizable and Scalable Solutions Propel Market Growth in Diverse Sectors

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization in Emerging Markets Throw Spotlight on Air Quality Solutions

Adoption of HEPA and ULPA Filters Expands Opportunities in High-Purity Environments

Development of Hybrid Air Cleaning Systems Creates Comprehensive Filtration Solutions

Use of Advanced Filtration Materials Strengthens Efficiency and Durability

Increased Focus on Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Generates Demand across Industries

Achieving Green Building Certifications Spurs Adoption of Advanced Air Cleaners

Expansion of Pharmaceutical and Food Processing Industries Generates Market Opportunities

Innovations in UV and Electrostatic Precipitator Technologies Propel Market Demand

