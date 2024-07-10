Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market Report 2024-2028, with Focus on Corn, Soybean, Cotton and Canola

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genetically Modified Seeds Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for genetically modified (GM) seeds is projected to experience robust expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.08% from 2023 to 2028. This growth equates to an expected increase of USD 12.80 billion during the forecast period.

Key factors propelling this growth include the escalating demand for biofuels, the necessity for higher agricultural yield, and the pressing need for increased resistance to pests and diseases.



Product Segment Analysis



The GM seeds market is classified into several product types, with corn, soybean, cotton, canola, and others constituting the segmentation. In terms of seed traits, the market is bifurcated into herbicide tolerance and insect tolerance, reflecting the technology behind these modified crops.



Geographical Insights



Geographically, the market is examined across five main regions: North America, the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). These regions showcase varied growth dynamics, with North America leading the adoption due to progressive agricultural practices and high technological integration.



Technological Enhancements and Market Opportunities



One of the key market trends identified is the convergence of digital agriculture with GM seed technology. This includes data analytics, which is expected to serve as a catalyst for market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, advancements in gene-editing technologies, coupled with rising demands for genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the oleo-chemical industry, are anticipated to drive demand and market expansion.



Vendor Landscape and Market Forecast



The analysis presents a comprehensive picture of the GM seeds market, including a robust vendor analysis to aid market players in improving their positioning. The report's in-depth assessment discusses various market facets, taking into consideration key factors such regarding profit, pricing strategies, competition, and promotional activities. Furthermore, it offers insights into upcoming trends and challenges that may affect market growth and provides strategic direction for businesses to capitalize on growth opportunities.



As the global agricultural landscape evolves, the genetically modified seeds market remains a key area poised for significant growth and innovation, offering myriad opportunities for stakeholders within the agricultural sector. For more details on the genetically modified seeds market and its dynamic evolution, stakeholders and interested parties are encouraged to stay abreast of the latest trends and market developments.

The genetically modified seeds market is segmented as below:



By Product

Corn

Soybean

Cotton

Canola

Others

By Type

Herbicide tolerance

Insect tolerance

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Companies Profiled:

BASF

Bayer

Cibus

Corteva Inc.

FMC Corp.

HSR Seeds

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

KWS SAAT SE

Land O Lakes Inc.

Limagrain

GenTech Seeds Pty Ltd

Rasi Seeds P Ltd.

Royal Barenbrug Group

Sakata Seed Corp.

Stine Seed Co.

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Takii and Co. Ltd.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Terranova Seeds Australia

UPL Ltd.

