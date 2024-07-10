High-Pressure Valves Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to grow by $1.5 Billion to 2030 - Integration of Smart Technologies in Valves Strengthens Market Position

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High-Pressure Valves - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high-pressure valves market is being influenced by sustained advancements in valve design and manufacturing technologies. Innovations such as smart valves, which integrate sensors and automation for real-time monitoring and control, are gaining traction. These technological improvements enhance the performance and reliability of high-pressure valves, ensuring better performance and lower maintenance costs. Increasing investments in infrastructure development by governments and private sectors, including water and wastewater treatment plants that require high-pressure valves for efficient operation, are also fueling growth.



The enforcement of stringent safety and regulatory standards across industries is compelling companies to adopt high-quality high-pressure valves. Additionally, the growing focus on efficient water management systems, including desalination plants and municipal water supply networks, propels the demand for high-pressure valves.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies continue to boost demand for these valves as new industrial zones, commercial complexes, and residential areas necessitate advanced water, energy, and waste management systems. The emphasis on maintaining and upgrading existing systems to enhance efficiency and comply with new regulatory standards is generating demand for replacement and retrofitting of high-pressure valves, ensuring the smooth and efficient operation of industrial processes.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Quarter-Turn Valves segment, which is expected to reach US$4.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Multi-Turn Valves segment is also set to grow at 2.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.4% CAGR to reach $1.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Exploration Activities in the Oil and Gas Industry Spurs Demand for High-Pressure Valves

Expansion of Power Generation Sector Propels Market Growth for High-Pressure Valves

Increasing Chemical & Petrochemical Industry Activities Strengthens Business Case for High-Pressure Valves

Technological Advancements in Valve Design and Manufacturing Generates Demand for Smart Valves

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for High-Pressure Valves

Enforcement of Stringent Safety and Regulatory Standards Accelerates Adoption of High-Pressure Valves

Shift Towards Renewable Energy Projects Drives Adoption of High-Pressure Systems

Focus on Efficient Water Management Throws the Spotlight on High-Pressure Valves in Water Treatment

Increased Emphasis on Maintenance and Upgradation of Existing Systems Sustains Demand for High-Pressure Valves

Integration of Smart Technologies in Valves Strengthens Market Position of High-Pressure Valves

Growing Need for High-Performance Materials in Valve Manufacturing Drives Innovations

Demand for Reliable Flow Control Solutions in Aerospace and Defense Accelerates Market Growth

Increasing Use of High-Pressure Valves in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Generates New Opportunities

Here`s How Advanced Valve Technologies Enhance Efficiency and Safety in High-Pressure Applications

Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Solutions Expands Market Scope for High-Pressure Valves

