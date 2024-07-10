Welding Fire Blankets Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 with Coverage of 45+ Major Players Including Alpha Engineered Composites, Auburn Manufacturing, and Dacar Commercial

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Welding Fire Blankets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Welding Fire Blankets was valued at an estimated US$2.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Noteworthy trends in the welding fire blankets market include a focus on environmental sustainability and the development of eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are increasingly interested in producing welding fire blankets that have minimal environmental impact throughout their lifecycle. This trend is driven by the growing emphasis on reducing the ecological footprint of industrial activities.
Additionally, the adoption of advanced materials like fiberglass in welding fire blankets is gaining traction. Fiberglass blankets are durable, require minimal maintenance, and offer excellent resistance to high temperatures and abrasives. They also possess additional features such as being anti-magnetic and providing good electrical insulation.
Despite the competition from alternative safety measures like welding screens and personal protective equipment (PPE), the unique benefits and regulatory compliance of welding fire blankets ensure their continued demand. The increasing incidents of welding-related accidents and health hazards continue to drive the need for effective safety solutions like welding fire blankets, ensuring their significant role in industrial safety protocols.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Building & Construction End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$973.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.7%. The Automotive End-Use segment is also set to grow at 3.2% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $771.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.1% CAGR to reach $671.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Alpha Engineered Composites, Auburn Manufacturing, Inc., Dacar Commercial SL, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|2.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Global Economic Update
- Welding Fire Blankets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Workplace Safety Regulations Spurs Demand for Welding Fire Blankets
- Growth in Global Infrastructure Projects Propels Market Expansion
- Advancements in Fire-Resistant Materials Strengthen Business Case for Fire Blankets
- Rising Awareness of Workplace Safety Throws the Spotlight on Welding Fire Blankets
- High Incidence of Welding-Related Accidents Generates Demand for Enhanced Safety Solutions
- Innovations in Manufacturing Processes Drive Adoption of Cost-Effective Fire Blankets
- Adoption of Fiberglass Fire Blankets Accelerates Due to Superior Durability and Maintenance Benefits
- Stringent Compliance with International Safety Standards Propels Market Growth
- Here`s How the Manufacturing Sector`s Growth Fuels Demand for Welding Fire Blankets
- Adoption of Advanced Composite Materials Strengthens Market Position
- Rising Construction Activities in Emerging Markets Accelerate Market Demand
- Growth in Metal Fabrication Industry Drives Demand for High-Performance Fire Blankets
- Increasing Investment in Safety Equipment by Companies Sustains Market Growth
- Expanding Use of Welding Fire Blankets in Automotive Industry Propels Market Expansion
- Innovations in Fire Blanket Coatings Generate New Market Opportunities
- Market Confronts Challenges from Alternative Safety Measures
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 46 Featured)
- Alpha Engineered Composites
- Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.
- Dacar Commercial SL
- Darshan Safety Zone
- Elliott Australia
- Hemnil Protection
- Hicare Safety Solutions
- IC International Limited
- Polison Corporation (BLUE EAGLE SAFETY)
- RNG Performance Materials
- Shree Firepack Safety Pvt Ltd
- Suntex Composite Industrial Co.,Ltd
- Tarps America
- Texfire Textils Tecnics, S.L.
- Unisource Corporation
- Vigil Products
