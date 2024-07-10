Outdoor Apparel Global Strategic Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $500 Million to 2030 - Rise of Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Brands

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Outdoor Apparel - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As health and wellness trends encourage more people to engage in outdoor recreation, demand for specialized clothing that can withstand natural elements and enhance performance is rising. Additionally, the integration of fashion and function - seen in the athleisure trend - has broadened the market, making outdoor-style garments appealing for everyday use. Consumers are looking for versatile clothing that suits both their active and casual lifestyles, driving demand across a wider demographic. .



The industry is also witnessing rise of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands. By selling directly to consumers online, these brands offer high-quality products at lower prices and foster stronger customer relationships through personalized service and engagement. The industry is making strides in inclusivity, expanding size ranges and embracing diversity to make outdoor activities accessible to a wider audience. This shift is crucial as consumers increasingly seek brands that mirror their values of inclusivity and diversity.



