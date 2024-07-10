The Rise of Visual Cloud Market: $237.2 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants – Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US) & AWS (US)

Chicago, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Visual Cloud Market size is projected to grow from USD 126.0 billion in 2024 to USD 237.2 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period, , according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Visual Cloud Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis”

200 - Tables

85 - Figures

310 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256798780

Visual Cloud Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in demand for video content across industries

Opportunities:

Growing adoption of edge computing infrastructure for real-time data processing

Restraints:

Lack of compatibility across devices

List of Visual Cloud Companies :

Microsoft (US)

Google (US)

IBM (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

Zoom (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

Avaya (US)

Cisco (US)

Poly (US)

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256798780

Visual cloud solutions provide robust, scalable, and flexible resources for graphic and game designers. For graphic designers, these solutions enable access to high-performance computing for rendering complex graphics, real-time collaboration tools, and cloud storage for managing large files. Services such as Adobe Creative Cloud, powered by visual cloud infrastructure, allow designers to work on demanding projects from anywhere, ensuring seamless collaboration and productivity without being constrained by local hardware limitations.

For game designers, visual cloud solutions offer robust platforms for developing, testing, and deploying games. Cloud-based game development environments, such as Unity Cloud Build or Amazon GameLift, provide scalable resources for building and testing games efficiently. These solutions facilitate real-time collaboration among distributed teams, rapid iteration, and comprehensive testing across devices and environments. Additionally, visual cloud services support the delivery of high-quality gaming experiences to end-users through cloud gaming platforms, reducing latency and providing consistent performance across various devices.

The offering segment of the Visual Cloud Market is segmented into solutions and services. Visual cloud solutions are advanced services based on cloud computing aimed to process, store, and deliver various types of media content, including images, videos, 2D/3D graphics, and interactive media. These solutions rely on the virtually limitless resource capabilities of cloud computing for resource-intensive workloads such as real-time rendering, transcoding, data analysis, and artificial intelligence-based processing and optimization. These solutions are critical across different sectors, namely, the media & entertainment industry, gaming, AR VR , healthcare, education, real estate, and more. For instance, in media & entertainment, visual cloud solutions help to stream HD video and concert broadcasts. In gaming, they support cloud gaming platforms that deliver complex graphics in real time to gaming devices. In healthcare, they enable long-distance diagnosis, treatment, and imaging services.

Make an Enquiry @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=256798780

Furthermore, the introduction of visual cloud solutions impacts growth by giving developers the tools to build and launch applications equipped with advanced visual elements, allowing for more engaging digital experiences.

The Visual Cloud Market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific comprises China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. As an integrated visual cloud solution, the Asia Pacific region transforms different sectors by providing sophisticated visual data processing and analytics solutions unique to the end users’ needs. For instance, in the healthcare industry, numerous hospitals and clinics use these solutions to improve telemedicine services, which means that patients can receive accurate remote consultations and diagnostics via real-time video analysis and artificial imaging. This enhances patients’ outcomes and broadens the availability of healthcare to patients in rural and other hard-to-reach regions.