Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Forecast Report 2024-2032: Hydraulic Placing Booms Dominate the Market

Dublin, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2024 to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The concrete placing booms market plays a pivotal role in the construction industry, facilitating the efficient and precise placement of concrete in various applications. The concrete placing booms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices. The industry faces challenges related to regulatory compliance and safety standards, underscoring the importance of continuous improvement in operational safety.



The segmentation reveals shifting preferences in placing boom types and installation methods, reflecting the evolving needs of the construction industry. Geographically, Asia-Pacific remains a key growth region, while the Middle East and Africa emerge as high-potential markets. As top players continue their strategic initiatives, the market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by the global demand for efficient and sustainable concrete placement solutions.



Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



The concrete placing booms market is driven by the global trend of rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Evidenced by the surge in construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, leading companies like Putzmeister and SCHWING Stetter are experiencing increased demand for their placing boom solutions. This driver aligns with the escalating need for efficient concrete placement in high-rise buildings, bridges, and other large-scale projects. The evidence is supported by the substantial investments in urban infrastructure projects and the continuous expansion of megacities, creating a robust market for advanced concrete placing boom technologies.



Advancements in Placing Boom Technology



Advancements in placing boom technology propel the market forward, with companies like SANY Group and Zoomlion innovating to meet evolving industry requirements. Evidenced by the development of intelligent placing booms with features like remote control operation, precise concrete distribution, and enhanced safety measures, this driver reflects the industry's commitment to technological excellence. The evidence is supported by the increasing adoption of automated and smart concrete placing solutions, improving efficiency on construction sites and minimizing the need for manual labor.



Growing Emphasis on Sustainable Construction Practices



The concrete placing booms market benefits from the growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices globally. Key players such as Liebherr and CIFA are responding to the demand for eco-friendly solutions by introducing placing booms with reduced energy consumption and lower environmental impact. Evidenced by the increasing adoption of green building standards and regulations, this driver aligns with the construction industry's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The evidence is supported by the incorporation of energy-efficient components and materials in placing boom design, contributing to sustainable construction initiatives.



Restraint



Despite its positive trajectory, a notable restraint in the concrete placing booms market is the challenge of regulatory compliance and safety standards. Ensuring that placing boom operations adhere to strict safety regulations and standards presents a significant challenge for both manufacturers and end-users. Evidence of this restraint is observed in incidents of workplace accidents, regulatory fines, and the need for continuous training programs to maintain compliance. Overcoming this challenge requires industry collaboration, ongoing training initiatives, and the integration of advanced safety features into placing boom designs to enhance operational safety.



Market Segmentation by Type: Hydraulic Placing Booms Dominate the Market



The concrete placing booms market is segmented into Hydraulic, Electric, and Manual types. In 2023, Hydraulic placing booms dominated both in terms of revenue and CAGR, reflecting their versatility and efficiency in handling various concrete placement scenarios. However, during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, Electric placing booms are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. This shift indicates the industry's increasing focus on energy efficiency and the adoption of electric technologies for sustainable construction practices.



Market Segmentation by Installation Type: Tower Installation Dominate the Market



The market is segmented into Elevator Shaft, Floor, Tower, Mobile, and Ship-mounted installation types. In 2023, Tower installation type led in both revenue and CAGR, emphasizing the prevalent use of placing booms in the construction of high-rise structures. However, during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032, the Mobile installation type is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. This shift indicates the industry's growing demand for flexibility and mobility in concrete placement, especially in projects with dynamic construction requirements.



APAC Remains the Global Leader



Geographically, the concrete placing booms market exhibits dynamic trends. In 2023, Asia-Pacific led in both revenue and CAGR, driven by the extensive construction activities in rapidly urbanizing economies. However, the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This shift is supported by the region's ambitious infrastructure development plans, including mega projects in the Gulf region, creating substantial opportunities for concrete placing boom manufacturers.



Market Competition to Intensify during the Forecast Period



Top players in the concrete placing booms market include Putzmeister, SCHWING Stetter, SANY Group, Zoomlion, Liebherr, CIFA, Action Construction Equipment Ltd., Betonstar, Concord Concrete Pumps, Hyundai Everdigm, Sermac Srl, and XCMG Group. These companies deploy diverse strategies such as continuous innovation, global expansion, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market leadership. In 2023, their revenues reflected market dominance, with expectations of sustained growth during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Concrete Placing Booms market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Concrete Placing Booms market?

Which is the largest regional market for Concrete Placing Booms market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Concrete Placing Booms market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Concrete Placing Booms market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Concrete Placing Booms Market

2.2. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Type, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Installation Type, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Radius, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Application, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Distribution Channel, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market, By Geography, 2023 (US$ Million)

2.8. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2023



3. Concrete Placing Booms Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Concrete Placing Booms Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Concrete Placing Booms Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2023 Versus 2032



4. Concrete Placing Booms Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Concrete Placing Booms Market Value, 2022 - 2032, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Force Model

4.7. PESTEL Analysis



5. Concrete Placing Booms Market: By Type, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Hydraulic

5.3.2. Electric

5.3.3. Manual



6. Concrete Placing Booms Market: By Installation Type, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Elevator Shaft

6.3.2. Floor

6.3.3. Tower

6.3.4. Mobile

6.3.5. Ship-mounted



7. Concrete Placing Booms Market: By Radius, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Below 20 m

7.3.2. 20 m - 30 m

7.3.3. Above 30 m



8. Concrete Placing Booms Market: By Application, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Construction

8.3.2. Energy & Power

8.3.3. Mining

8.3.4. Railway

8.3.5. Others (Tunneling, Airport, etc.)



9. Concrete Placing Booms Market: By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2023 Versus 2032

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Direct Sales

9.3.2. Indirect Sales



10. North America Concrete Placing Booms Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



11. UK and European Union Concrete Placing Booms Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



12. Asia Pacific Concrete Placing Booms Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



13. Latin America Concrete Placing Booms Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



14. Middle East and Africa Concrete Placing Booms Market, 2022-2032, USD (Million)



15. Company Profiles

Putzmeister

Schwing Stetter

Sany Group

Zoomlion

Liebherr

CIFA

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

Betonstar

Concord Concrete Pumps

Hyundai Everdigm

Sermac Srl

XCMG Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2u7ql

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.