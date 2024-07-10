Firefighting Foam Market to Reach USD 7.21 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increased Fire-Related Accidents Leading to Casualties and Loss of Property | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the Firefighting Foams Market was largely driven by the rising demand for quality fire suppression solutions across industries. Recently, in 2023, technological innovation has been oriented to deliver greener firefighting foams, driven by public environmental concerns and regulatory pressures. For example, in 2023, the European Union introduced a plan to phase out PFAS-based foams by 2024, which further increases such a shift in 2023.

Get a Sample Report of Firefighting Foam Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1698

Market Players Covered in this Report:

BIO EX S.A.S.

ANGUS FIRE

National Foam

Perimeter Solution

DIC Corp.

Johnson Controls

Dafo Fomtec AB

Fabrik Chemischer Praparate von Dr. Richard Sthamber GmbH & Co. KG

Kerr Fire

SFFECO GLOBAL

Viking Group Inc.

Advancing technologies, changing regulations, and increasing cases of fire risk are essentially the drivers of the firefighting foam market. Growing awareness about the ecological effect of traditional foam has been the main demand driver for eco-friendly foam. In addition, urbanization and industrialization in developing regions provided additional support to this market growth. The oil and gas industry remains a major consumer due to high fire risks. One of the most notable examples is a major fire incident at an oil refinery in the Middle East in 2023, pointing out the necessity of efficient fire suppression systems and, accordingly, their further technological advancement.

The firefighting foam market will grow massively with changing dynamics, technological innovation, and a focus on sustainability. Evolving fire safety regulations and environmental awareness will boost demand across industries such as oil and gas, aviation, and marine. Governments are actively enforcing enhanced safety standards across various scenarios, signaling a clear shift towards PFAS-free and eco-friendly foams. This change is understood to take place in areas having tough environmental regulations, like North America and Europe. Advanced technologies, including fluorine-free foams and improved delivery systems, are setting new industry benchmarks.

Firefighting Foam Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.2 billion Market Size in 2032 USD 7.21 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 3.7% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver Increasing cases of fire breakouts and their disastrous outcomes in terms of lives and property

Do you need any customization research on Firefighting Foam Market, Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1698

Segment Analysis

By Foam Type, Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) dominated the firefighting foam market in 2023. It spreads along the surface area of fuels, forming a thin film acting like a barrier to prevent the flow of flammable vapors in contact with air. Hence, fires are efficiently suppressed because of its brilliant firefighting properties and wide scope of applications. It found extensive usage in the oil and gas, aviation, manufacturing, and petrochemical industries.

Moreover, the Alcohol-Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF) is the fastest growing segment in firefighting foam market. AR-AFFF has been specially formulated to address polar solvent fires involving alcohols and other flammable liquids that are known to degrade conventional AFFF. AR-AFFF gives excellent alcohol-based fuel resistance and hence finds very high adoption rates in industries dealing with ethanol, methanol, and related fuels. The increasing trend toward alcohol-based fuels and ever-stiffening safety laws have fueled steep growth in the AR-AFFF market.

Recent Developments

May 2024: Cross Plains Solutions launched SoyFoam, a sustainable PFAS-free firefighting foam made without fluorines.

April 2024: Tyco Fire Products, a subsidiary of Johnson Controls, settled for US$ 750 million with U.S. public water systems over claims of contamination from toxic "forever chemicals" in their firefighting foam.

May 2023: Johnson Controls introduced the NFF-331 3% x 3% Concentrate, a non-fluorinated firefighting foam. The NFF-331 concentrate shall be used as a multi-service and efficient replacement of the existing AR-AFFF concentrates in conventional foam sprinkler systems.

June 2022: Perimeter Solutions introduced SOLBERG VERSAGARD 1x3 Multipurpose Fluorine-Free Foam Concentrate, an alcohol-resistant, fluorine-free foam for industrial emergency response and the oil and gas segment for use on Class B and deep-seated Class A fires.

June 2022: Evonik launched POLYVEST eCO, a sustainable liquid polybutadiene to be used as a rubber additive in tire production, and answering the growing call for sustainable products without having to make compromises on fossil-based, like properties.

Regional Analysis

In 2023, the Asia Pacific held more than a 35% market share of the global revenue. The industries driving growth in this region are chemicals, marine, automobile, and aviation, as developing countries like China and India have shown strong growth. The region is also seeing massive chemical production. However, industrial safety is poor, and fires are frequent. This has exposed many Asia-Pacific countries to an increased risk of wildfires, hence a threat to the environment, livelihoods, and economies.

Buy an Enterprise User PDF of Firefighting Foam Market Outlook Report 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1698

SNS View on Firefighting Foam Market

The firefighting foam market has huge growth prospects due to the dual pressures of regulatory compliance and the pressing need for green solutions. The trend is toward shifting from traditional PFAS-based foams to fluorine-free foams given environmental considerations and regulatory compulsions. Those companies investing in research and development for effective and green fire extinguishers are likely to win an advantageous position over their peers in the marketplace. Advanced foam technology and increasing cases of fire hazards create the need for robust fire suppression systems across industries. With regulatory frameworks tightening, the market will further evolve and continue to open up opportunities for innovation and growth. Sustainability and safety concerns will, therefore, be at the top and act as guiding principles for the future trajectory of the firefighting foam market.

Key Takeaways:

The firefighting foam market is growing robustly, driven by stringent safety regulations coupled with technological advancement.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam dominates the application of hydrocarbon fire suppression, where effectiveness has been the priority over environmental concerns.

The key players, like 3M and Tyco Fire Products, focus on innovation and strategic acquisitions to further strengthen market leadership.

North America leads the market, supported by substantial contributions from Europe and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/firefighting-foam-market-1698

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.