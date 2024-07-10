Business Jet Market Valuation Set to Skyrocket to Reach USD 28.60 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business jet market was valued at US$ 20.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 28.60 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The business jet industry is experiencing a dynamic shift driven by technological advancements, evolving customer expectations, and a focus on sustainability. North America remains the dominant region, accounting for over 67% of market share, followed by Europe at 16.55%, and Asia-Pacific at 5.35%. Notably, the demand for ultra-long-range jets has surged by 8% year-over-year, reflecting a preference for non-stop intercontinental travel capabilities. The average age of business jets in operation is 17 years, highlighting a significant market for retrofitting and upgrades as operators seek to extend the lifespan and enhance the capabilities of their fleets.

Technological innovations are reshaping the business jet market landscape, with 63% of new business jets incorporating advanced avionics and connectivity solutions, such as real-time data analytics and 5G internet services. The adoption of electric and hybrid propulsion systems is also gaining traction, with 12% of new orders in 2024 featuring these eco-friendly technologies. Additionally, autonomous flight technology is on the horizon, with 5% of manufacturers actively investing in research and development. These advancements are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also addressing regulatory requirements, as evidenced by the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) mandate for all new business jets to meet stringent CO2 emissions standards by 2025.

Customer preferences are evolving, with 70% of users business jet market prioritizing cabin comfort and customization options. The charter market is growing at a faster pace than ownership, with a 10% increase in fractional ownership programs and a 7% rise in jet card memberships. The average utilization rate for business jets has increased to 450 hours per year, driven by a 15% uptick in business travel as companies resume face-to-face meetings. Furthermore, safety remains a top priority, with 95% of operators investing in advanced training programs and adopting cutting-edge safety management systems. As the industry navigates these transformative dynamics, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and address challenges in an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.

Key Findings in Global Business Jet Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 28.60 billion CAGR 4.04% Largest Region (2023) North America (67.43%) By Type Jet (93.2%) By Engine Type Jet Engines (65.8%) By System Propulsion System (31.8%) By End Users Operators (55.8%) By Point of Sale OEM (55.8%) Top Trends Increasing demand for personalized and luxurious jet interiors.

Rising traction of fractional ownership and jet-sharing models.

Emergence of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (e-VTOL) aircraft. Top Drivers Growing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) globally.

Replacement of aging aircraft fleets with newer models.

Technological advancements in fuel efficiency and avionics. Top Challenges Rising fuel prices leading to higher operational costs.

High procurement and maintenance costs of business jets.

Market uncertainty and fluctuating demand since 2019.

Operators are Dominant Force in Business Jet Market, Take Up Over 55.83% Market Share

Operators, rather than private jet owners, are increasingly becoming the primary end users of business jets due to several compelling factors. The rise in fractional ownership and jet card programs has significantly contributed to this shift. According to a 2023 report by JetNet IQ, fractional ownership accounted for 37% of all business jet flights, highlighting the growing preference for shared usage over outright ownership. Additionally, the cost efficiency associated with operators is a key driver in the business jet market. A study by ARGUS International revealed that operators manage to reduce operational costs by approximately 25% compared to individual owners due to economies of scale. Furthermore, the convenience of on-demand charter services has spurred growth, with a 19% increase in charter bookings in 2023 alone as reported by WingX. The increased demand for flexible travel solutions post-pandemic has further solidified operators' positions, as 72% of surveyed business travelers indicated a preference for on-demand services over ownership.

The dominance of operators in the business jet market is also fueled by their ability to offer advanced fleet management and maintenance services. Data from the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) in 2024 shows that operators achieve a 15% higher aircraft utilization rate than private owners, thereby maximizing the asset's value. Moreover, operators' access to a wider range of aircraft types and sizes enables them to cater to diverse client needs more effectively. A 2023 report by Avinode Group stated that operators managed 65% of large cabin jet flights, a segment critical for long-haul and international travel. Safety and regulatory compliance also play a significant role; operators reportedly invest 30% more in pilot training and aircraft maintenance, ensuring higher safety standards, as per a 2023 survey by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC). In summary, cost efficiency, flexibility, enhanced fleet utilization, and robust safety measures are key factors behind the operators' dominance in the business jet market.

Financial Insights and Future Projections

The financial landscape of the business jet market is dynamic, marked by notable costs and significant growth potential. As of 2024, the cost of operating a six-seat light jet is approximately $8,000 per hour, reflecting the high expenses associated with maintaining and running such aircraft. Despite these costs, the market is experiencing a robust increase in transaction activities. The total new and pre-owned business jet transaction unit volume is anticipated to rise by 5.3% in 2024, accompanied by a more substantial increase in transaction dollar volume, expected to surge by 10.7%.

Future projections for the market highlight a positive trajectory. Approximately 6,700 business jets are projected to be delivered globally between 2023 and 2030. The deliveries will likely peak in 2027, followed by a slight dip in 2028 as backlogs normalize. This anticipated growth aligns with the market's expected CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2032. Regional performance projections indicate that North America will continue to dominate due to its high concentration of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and strong corporate demand. These financial insights and future projections underline a market that, despite facing challenges such as rising fuel prices and high operational costs, is set for substantial growth driven by technological advancements and increasing demand.

Popularity of Jet Engines over Turboprop Remains at Top with Over 65% Market Share

Jet engines have firmly established their dominance in the business jet market, capturing a substantial 65.8% of market revenue in 2023. This significant market share is driven by the superior performance capabilities of jet engines. The global market for jet engines is projected to grow at an average annual rate of 3.46% until 2032, indicating sustained demand. Large jets, which predominantly utilize jet engines, saw an increase in deliveries, accounting for 38% of total deliveries in 2023, up from 33% in 2020. High-end models like the Gulfstream G650ER experienced a 15% increase in deliveries in 2023, underscoring the market's preference for jets capable of flying 7,500 nautical miles nonstop. The average price for large business jets, including operating costs, is around $30 million, with maintenance costs decreasing by 8% over the past five years, making them more cost-effective. Additionally, large jet hourly fees stand at approximately $10,000 globally.

Operationally, jet engines offer unparalleled reliability and efficiency, further solidifying their dominance in the business jet market. Federal Aviation Administration studies highlight that turbine engines have a failure rate of one per 375,000 flight hours, compared to one every 3,200 flight hours for piston engines, making them 11,700% more reliable. This reliability is bolstered by rigorous maintenance protocols, including triple redundancy and in-flight data connections. Jet engines also boast high specific power and power-to-weight ratios, translating to better fuel efficiency, evidenced by their lower specific fuel consumption (SFC) values. The high mean time between failures (MTBF) and stringent maintenance requirements enhance the safety and operational reliability of jet engines. These factors collectively make jet engines a superior choice for business aviation, offering a compelling blend of performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness that turboprop engines struggle to match.

Dominance and Resilience of the Top 10 Players in the Business Jet Market with over 73% Market Share, Bombardier Inc., Takes Lead with Almost 19%

The business jet industry is highly saturated with the top 10 players capturing more than 73% market share primarily due to the substantial barriers to entry and the significant capital investment required. Established manufacturers such as Gulfstream, Bombardier, and Dassault possess extensive expertise, robust supply chains, and advanced technological capabilities that new entrants struggle to replicate. Their longstanding relationships with high-net-worth individuals, corporations, and governments further solidify their market dominance. Additionally, these companies have invested heavily in research and development, ensuring their jets remain at the forefront of innovation in terms of performance, efficiency, and luxury. The high cost of certification and compliance with stringent aviation regulations also deters new competitors, reinforcing the dominance of established players.

Recent trends in the business jet market underscore the strategic consolidations and partnerships among these top players, which further augment their market share. For instance, Textron Aviation's acquisition of Beechcraft and Cessna's integration bolstered its competitive edge. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of business jets for safe and flexible travel, leading to an uptick in demand from high-net-worth individuals and corporations seeking to avoid commercial flights. The leading manufacturers have leveraged this surge by enhancing their service offerings, expanding maintenance networks, and introducing new models tailored to evolving customer needs. Consequently, the interplay of high entry barriers, strategic consolidations, and adaptive innovations has entrenched the dominance of the top 10 players in the business jet industry.

Global Business Jet Market Key Players

Airbus Corporate Jets

Bombardier Inc.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes

Dassault Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Honda Aircraft Company

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Textron Aviation

Sirius Aviation

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Jets Light Jets Midsize Jets Super Midsize Jets Large Cabin Jets Ultra-Long-Range Aircraft Airliner

Others Services Repair & Maintenance Charter Services



By Engine Type

Jet engines

Turboprop engines

By System

Propulsion System

Avionics

Cabin Interiors

Others

By End User

Operator

Private Jet Users

By Point of Sale

OEM

After Market

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

