Professor Lingyun Xiang, a Tenured Full-time Professor at the European Union University, received the EUU Excellence Award

Stockholm, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8, 2024, Professor Lingyun Xiang, a Tenured Full-Time Professor at the European Union University, was awarded the EUU Excellence Award (2022-2023) by the European Union University.



The European Union University, also known as the EUU, traces its origins back to 1968. It was established with the support of the six founding member countries of the European Community: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The university was founded to provide advanced academic training for cutting-edge researchers meeting international standards, thereby promoting the development of social sciences and culture throughout Europe.

The European Union University is a public institution governed by laws, regulations, and government decisions. The President of the university is the head of the institution, and the University Board is the highest decision-making body. Since 1999, the European Union University has expanded its scope of cooperation, welcoming researchers from various countries.

Each year, the President of the European Union University appoints a recipient of the EUU Excellence Award. Students and faculty nominate teachers and colleagues who are dedicated to teaching.





Professor Xiang Lingyun, the Tenured Full-time Professor, is a member of the Royal Society, a recipient of the British King's Medal, a lifetime fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He is also a tenured professor (doctoral advisor) at the University of Maryland, a distinguished professor at Peking University Boya, a visiting professor at Beijing Union University, Capital Normal University, and Shaanxi University of Science and Technology.

Additionally, he serves as a Special Economic Advisor to the Central African Republic, invited Chief Economic Advisor to the Republic of Haiti, the invited Economic Advisor to the Republic of Liberia, the invited Economic Advisor to the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Special Financial Economic Advisor to the Republic of Madagascar, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Republic of North Macedonia, the Chief Financial Economic Advisor to the Republic of Ghana, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in China, the Financial and Economic Advisor to the Plurinational State of Bolivia, the Economic and Cultural Exchange Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Special Financial Advisor to the Republic of Uzbekistan as well as the Ambassador of Friendly Cultural Exchanges between China and Foreign Countries, Envoys of Friendly Exchanges Between China and Côte d'Ivoire to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, and the Ambassador of International Public Welfare Charity to the Republic of Mali.