Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DECA) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s shareholders voted in favor of approving amendments to the Company’s amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Articles”) to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination from July 11, 2024 to April 11, 2025 by electing to extend the date to consummate an initial business combination on a monthly basis for up to nine times by an additional one month each time (the “Extension”).

The Company also announced today that it has deposited into the Company’s trust account (the “Trust Account”) an aggregate of $15,063.74, representing the lesser of (a) $20,000 or (b) $0.02 per public share that remains outstanding and is not redeemed prior to the one-month extension, to fund the one-month extension from July 11, 2024, to August 11, 2024. This deposit was funded via a convertible promissory note with a principal amount of up to $180,000 issued by the Company to the Sponsor, which bears no interest and is repayable on the earlier of the effective date of the consummation of the Company’s initial business combination and the date of the liquidation of the Company. Upon the closing of a business combination, the note is convertible, at the Sponsor’s discretion, into the Company’s Class A ordinary shares at a conversion price of $10.00 per share. Any future drawdowns of the remaining $164,963.26 principal amount available under the convertible promissory note are expected to fund future one-month extensions as necessary to provide additional time for the Company to complete a business combination.

A Current Report on Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About the Company

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

