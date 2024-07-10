Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2024

DELSON, Quebec, July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2024.

The Company reported net earnings of $5.3 million or $0.62 per share compared to net earnings of $6.6 million or $0.77 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended May 31, 2024 were $140.3 million compared to $142.3 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2024, the Company reported net earnings of $5.2 million or $0.61 per share compared to net earnings of $6.4 million or $0.75 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $245.7 million compared to $248.3 million last year.

Goodfellow continues to navigate a broader economic landscape characterized by low consumer confidence and sluggish new housing starts. These conditions have impacted industry growth and shifted demand towards different types of products within the Company’s portfolio. Goodfellow’s offering is well positioned to cater to this evolving demand, ensuring revenue and margin stability even as certain segments experience fluctuations.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income    
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2024 and 2023    
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)    
Unaudited    
     
 For the three months ended For the six months ended 
 May 31
2024		May 31
2023		May 31
2024		May 31
2023
 $$$$
     
Sales 140,334142,326245,668 248,251
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold106,199 110,034188,745 194,294
Selling, administrative and general expenses26,108 22,23948,992 43,923
Net financial costs652 921707 1,195
 132,959 133,194238,444239,412
     
Earnings before income taxes7,375 9,1327,2248,839
     
Income taxes2,066 2,5572,023 2,475
     
Total comprehensive income5,309 6,5755,201 6,364
     
     
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted0.620.770.610.75


GOODFELLOW INC.   
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position   
(in thousands of dollars)   
Unaudited

   
 As atAs atAs at
 May 31
2024		November 30
2023		May 31
2023
 $$$
Assets    
Current Assets   
Cash4,82228,3793,171
Trade and other receivables95,54653,67487,163
Income taxes receivable7,2866,2866,001
Inventories130,239 98,473122,268
Prepaid expenses2,536 4,2152,263
Total Current Assets240,429191,027220,866
    
Non-Current Assets   
Property, plant and equipment34,63132,76132,405
Intangible assets1,192 1,4871,795
Right-of-use assets9,993 11,35412,916
Defined benefit plan asset15,264 15,34711,760
Other assets1,227777802
Total Non-Current Assets62,307 61,72659,678
Total Assets302,736252,753280,544
    
Liabilities   
Current Liabilities   
Bank indebtedness35,883-34,002
Trade and other payables52,64537,62036,553
Provision2,774 2,7892,252
Current portion of lease liabilities4,170 4,7324,748
Total Current Liabilities95,47245,14177,555
    
Non-Current Liabilities   
Provision- -770
Lease liabilities7,373 8,49710,189
Deferred income taxes4,1124,1123,431
Total Non-Current Liabilities11,485 12,60914,390
Total Liabilities106,957 57,75091,945
    
Shareholders’ Equity   
Share capital9,366 9,3799,394
Retained earnings186,413185,624179,205
 195,779195,003188,599
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity302,736252,753280,544


GOODFELLOW INC.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023  
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

    
For the three months endedFor the six months ended
 

 		May 31
2024		May 31
2023		May 31
2024		May 31
2023
 $$$$
Operating Activities    
Net earnings5,3096,5755,2016,364
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment8827951,7171,540
Intangible assets148 150295 301
Right-of-use assets1,089 1,1882,123 2,445
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(69)(171)(77)(181)
Accretion expense on provision- 68- 136
Provision(4)(7)(15)(29)
Income taxes2,066 2,5572,023 2,475
Interest expense330 481375 569
Interest on lease liabilities137 158274 140
Funding in excess (deficit) of pension plan expense189 (70)83 (140)
Other7 (10)8 (139)
 10,084 11,71412,007 13,481
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(24,366)(15,844)(56,876)(32,124)
Interest paid(518)(632)(707)(740)
Income taxes paid(1,098)(3,019)(3,023)(6,037)
 (25,982)(19,495)(60,606)(38,901)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (15,898)(7,781)(48,599)(25,420)
     
Financing Activities    
Net increase (decrease) in bank loans6,000 (2,000)6,000-
Net increase in banker’s acceptances-23,000-28,000
Net increase in CORRA loans18,000 -18,000-
Payment of lease liabilities(1,257)(1,287)(2,456)(2,792)
Redemption of shares(50)(150)(169)(270)
Dividends paid(4,256)(4,274)(4,256)(4,274)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 18,437 15,28917,11920,664
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(2,618)(839)(3,900)(1,683)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment382178390 188
Other assets(450)-(450)-
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (2,686)(661)(3,960)(1,495)
     
Net cash (outflow) inflow(147)6,847(35,440)(6,251)
Cash position, beginning of period(6,914)(9,678)28,379 3,420
Cash position, end of period(7,061)(2,831)(7,061)(2,831)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the six months ended May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 
 Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
 $$$
    
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419177,360186,779
    
Net earnings-6,3646,364
    
Total comprehensive income-6,3646,364
    
Dividend-(4,274)(4,274)
Redemption of Shares(25)(245)(270)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20239,394179,205188,599
    
    
    
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379185,624195,003
    
Net earnings -5,2015,201
    
Total comprehensive income-5,2015,201
    
Dividend -(4,256)(4,256)
Redemption of Shares (13)(156)(169)
    
Balance as at May 31, 20249,366186,413195,779


From:Goodfellow Inc.
 Patrick Goodfellow
 President and CEO
 T: 450 635-6511
 F: 450 635-3730
 info@goodfellowinc.com

