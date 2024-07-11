Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Report 2024-2030: Expanding Use of Plastic Vials Due to their Cost Effective Nature

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market by Type (Glass Vials, Plastic Vials), Capacity (10mL, 20mL, 2mL), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market size was estimated at USD 797.79 million in 2023, USD 846.93 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2030.



With rising need for products that ensure the safe administration of medical treatments, driven by regulatory standards and healthcare policies that emphasize patient safety, the need for dehydrogenated sterile empty vials is also increasing. However, the risk associated with the availability of counterfeit products hinders the growth of the dehydrogenated sterile empty vials market. Moreover, the advancements in sterilization and depyrogenation technologies enhance the safety and efficiency of the vials and offer more sustainable pharmaceutical production practices thus increasing the need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials globally.





In the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada, there is a robust need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials, supported by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. The increasing emphasis on safety and sterility in drug manufacturing processes primarily drives the need. The growing stringent regulations in the United States regarding drug safety, enforced by the FDA, mandate the use of dehydrogenated vials to minimize the risk of pyrogen contamination in injectable drugs. Increased research and development activities and regional clinical trials contribute significantly to market growth.

In the Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid growth in the healthcare sector, augmented by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a booming generic drugs market particularly in India, require stringent adherence to contamination-free drug delivery systems, thereby driving the need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials. Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and an increase in export of drugs necessitate adherence to international quality standards, acting as another key driver for the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.

Europe has a well-established pharmaceutical market, with advanced healthcare systems and a strong focus on research and innovation. Strict EU regulations on pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug safety standards necessitate the use of depyrogenated sterile empty vials, especially for injectable medicines. The presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure supports the use of these vials. In the Middle East and Africa, increases in healthcare expenditure, the establishment of new pharmaceutical plants, and government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector are enhancing the need for these vials.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Growing initiatives from government and private organizations to advance vaccination

Market RestraintsLack of healthcare infrastructure

Market Opportunities

Advancements in sterilization and depyrogenation technologies

Enhanced Focus on Specialized Packaging for depyrogenated sterile empty vials

Market Challenges

Risks associated with counterfeit products

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Expanding use of plastic vials due to their cost effective nature

End-user: Proliferating use of depyrogenated sterile empty vials in clinical research

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Recent Developments

ALK Life Science Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with Galenova for Distribution of Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials



ALK Life Science Solutions entered into a distribution agreement with Galenova, a key distributor in the Canadian market. The partnership aims to leverage Galenova's robust distribution network across Canada, ensuring an efficient and reliable supply of these essential vials to meet the growing demands of healthcare and scientific research. This collaboration marks a significant step for ALK Life Science Solutions in expanding its market presence and supporting healthcare providers with high-quality, specialized pharmaceutical supplies.



Corning and SGD Pharma Forge Strategic Alliance with New Glass Tubing Facility



Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma announced the creation of a joint venture that includes the launch of an advanced glass tubing facility. The collaboration aims to enhance the production capabilities of high-quality pharmaceutical glass tubing, which is crucial for making vials and other containers that meet the stringent sterility standards required by the healthcare industry. The new facility is expected to be pivotal in improving the supply chain efficiency for sterile and depyrogenated vials, contributing to safer and more effective drug delivery systems.



Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Company Profiles



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co. (APG)

Bormioli Pharma

Consol Glass

Corning

Gerresheimer

Global Pharmatech

Hindusthan National Glass & Industries

Nipro

Piramal Glass

SCHOTT

SGD Pharma

SGD S.A.S

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass

Stevanato Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Triveni Polymers

West Pharmaceutical Services

YPSOMED

