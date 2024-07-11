Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Report 2024-2030: Expanding Use of Plastic Vials Due to their Cost Effective Nature

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market by Type (Glass Vials, Plastic Vials), Capacity (10mL, 20mL, 2mL), End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market size was estimated at USD 797.79 million in 2023, USD 846.93 million in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% to reach USD 1.25 billion by 2030.
With rising need for products that ensure the safe administration of medical treatments, driven by regulatory standards and healthcare policies that emphasize patient safety, the need for dehydrogenated sterile empty vials is also increasing. However, the risk associated with the availability of counterfeit products hinders the growth of the dehydrogenated sterile empty vials market. Moreover, the advancements in sterilization and depyrogenation technologies enhance the safety and efficiency of the vials and offer more sustainable pharmaceutical production practices thus increasing the need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials globally.
In the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada, there is a robust need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials, supported by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector. The increasing emphasis on safety and sterility in drug manufacturing processes primarily drives the need. The growing stringent regulations in the United States regarding drug safety, enforced by the FDA, mandate the use of dehydrogenated vials to minimize the risk of pyrogen contamination in injectable drugs. Increased research and development activities and regional clinical trials contribute significantly to market growth.
In the Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and Japan are experiencing rapid growth in the healthcare sector, augmented by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and a growing focus on local manufacturing of pharmaceuticals. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and a booming generic drugs market particularly in India, require stringent adherence to contamination-free drug delivery systems, thereby driving the need for depyrogenated sterile empty vials. Expansion of pharmaceutical manufacturing and an increase in export of drugs necessitate adherence to international quality standards, acting as another key driver for the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.
Europe has a well-established pharmaceutical market, with advanced healthcare systems and a strong focus on research and innovation. Strict EU regulations on pharmaceutical manufacturing and drug safety standards necessitate the use of depyrogenated sterile empty vials, especially for injectable medicines. The presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure supports the use of these vials. In the Middle East and Africa, increases in healthcare expenditure, the establishment of new pharmaceutical plants, and government initiatives to boost the healthcare sector are enhancing the need for these vials.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Increased demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries
- Growing initiatives from government and private organizations to advance vaccination
Market RestraintsLack of healthcare infrastructure
Market Opportunities
- Advancements in sterilization and depyrogenation technologies
- Enhanced Focus on Specialized Packaging for depyrogenated sterile empty vials
Market Challenges
- Risks associated with counterfeit products
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Type: Expanding use of plastic vials due to their cost effective nature
- End-user: Proliferating use of depyrogenated sterile empty vials in clinical research
Industry Insights
- Market Disruption Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Framework Analysis
Recent Developments
ALK Life Science Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with Galenova for Distribution of Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials
ALK Life Science Solutions entered into a distribution agreement with Galenova, a key distributor in the Canadian market. The partnership aims to leverage Galenova's robust distribution network across Canada, ensuring an efficient and reliable supply of these essential vials to meet the growing demands of healthcare and scientific research. This collaboration marks a significant step for ALK Life Science Solutions in expanding its market presence and supporting healthcare providers with high-quality, specialized pharmaceutical supplies.
Corning and SGD Pharma Forge Strategic Alliance with New Glass Tubing Facility
Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma announced the creation of a joint venture that includes the launch of an advanced glass tubing facility. The collaboration aims to enhance the production capabilities of high-quality pharmaceutical glass tubing, which is crucial for making vials and other containers that meet the stringent sterility standards required by the healthcare industry. The new facility is expected to be pivotal in improving the supply chain efficiency for sterile and depyrogenated vials, contributing to safer and more effective drug delivery systems.
Strategy Analysis & Recommendation
The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market. This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.
Key Company Profiles
The report delves into recent significant developments in the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include
- Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co. (APG)
- Bormioli Pharma
- Consol Glass
- Corning
- Gerresheimer
- Global Pharmatech
- Hindusthan National Glass & Industries
- Nipro
- Piramal Glass
- SCHOTT
- SGD Pharma
- SGD S.A.S
- Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass
- Stevanato Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Triveni Polymers
- West Pharmaceutical Services
- YPSOMED
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
|Details
No. of Pages
|182
Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$846.93 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1253.88 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.6%
Regions Covered
|Global
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Type
- Glass Vials
- Plastic Vials
Capacity
- 10mL
- 20mL
- 2mL
- 5mL
End-User
- Healthcare Institutions
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Research & Academic Labs
