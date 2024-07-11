United States OTT and Pay TV Viewership Forecast 2024: Amazon Prime Video Soars to the Top of the AVOD List, While Digital Pay TV Slows TV's Fall

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US OTT and Pay TV Viewership Forecast 2024: Amazon Prime Video Soars to the Top of the AVOD List, While Digital Pay TV Slows TV's Fall" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With most of the US already watching, growth in overall OTT viewership has slowed to a crawl. But some platforms, formats, and service tiers are still booming, and digital pay TV is complicating the linear TV narrative.

OTT video viewership is thriving, although its broad success will make finding untapped viewers challenging for subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) providers. In the realm of linear TV, digital pay TV is giving TV viewership a surprising reprieve.

Key Question: How many people in the US will watch OTT video streaming services in 2024, and what is the viewership outlook for traditional pay TV and digital pay TV?

Key Stat: Over 254 million people in the US - nearly 75% of the population - will watch OTT video this year. OTT comes in many forms, and most of the categories above intermix or nest within one another.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Almost everyone watches OTT video now, which means glacial viewer growth going forward

Netflix rules sub OTT, but Amazon Prime Video now leads among the ad tiers

The Roku Channel leads among FAST providers

The rise of digital pay TV is complicating the narrative around TV's doom

Charts

US Digital Video Viewers, by Format/Platform, 2024 (millions)

US Subscription Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Viewers, 2022-2028 (millions, % change, and % of population)

US Subscription Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Viewers, by Platform, 2024 (millions)

Prime Video Will Seize the Lead in Ad-Supported Sub OTT Viewership This Year (millions of US ad-supported viewers, by subscription OTT platform, 2024)

US Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Viewers, 2022-2028 (millions, % change, and % of population)

US Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Viewers, by Platform, 2024 (millions)

US Traditional Pay TV Households vs. Digital Pay TV Households, 2019-2028 (millions)

US Digital Pay TV Households, 2022-2028 (millions, % change, and % of total households)

The Majority of Households Will Have No Form of Pay TV - Including Digital - by 2026 (% of US households, pay TV vs. non-pay TV, 2019-2028)

