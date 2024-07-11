U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics (Systemic, Localized) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics, Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics), Test Type, End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030

The rising incidence of autoimmune diseases and increasing technological advancements in diagnostic tools and techniques are significantly driving the growth of the market.







Increasing awareness about autoimmune diseases among healthcare professionals and patients has led to a higher rate of diagnosis and screening. Public health initiatives, educational campaigns, and advocacy efforts have raised awareness about the signs and symptoms of autoimmune diseases, prompting individuals to seek early diagnosis and treatment. Screening programs aimed at high-risk populations have also contributed to the early detection of autoimmune conditions.



The increasing healthcare expenditure globally, coupled with the growing burden of autoimmune diseases on healthcare systems, has fueled the demand for advanced diagnostic solutions. The government and private organizations are investing in healthcare infrastructure, research, and development to address the challenges posed by autoimmune diseases. This investment drives innovation in diagnostic technologies and promotes access to quality diagnostic services for patients with autoimmune conditions.



U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics type dominated the market with a 66.0% share in 2023 owing to the rising advanced imaging techniques, such as ultrasound, MRI, and PET scans, which allow for detailed visualization of affected tissues or organs.

The antinuclear antibody test type segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.

The hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the growing need for accurate and precise testing methods.

In November 2023, Progentec Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic Laboratories announced a strategic partnership to commercialize Progentec's range of patented biomarker blood tests for the early detection and treatment of autoimmune disorders. The partnership seeks to improve accessibility for patients and clinicians in the United States and a few international markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered United States



U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Market Driver Analysis

Presence of Research Funding Programs

Presence of Favorable Government Initiatives

Growing Patient Awareness Levels

Technological Innovation in the Form of Lab Automation

Market Restraint Analysis

Slow Diagnostic Result Turnaround Times and Lack of Skilled

U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

PESTEL Analysis

U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis Diagnostics

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Multiple Sclerosis

Type 1 Diabetes

Hashimoto's Thyroiditis

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Antinuclear Antibody Tests

Autoantibody Tests

C-reactive Protein (CRP)

Complete Blood Count (CBC)

Urinalysis

U.S. Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Company Profiles

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Service Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

AngioDynamics

Bioventus Inc. (Misonix Inc.)

EDAP TMS

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Mermaid Medical

HealthTronics, Inc.

H.S. Hospital Service S.p.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlyscn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment