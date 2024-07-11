U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Sysmex, Horiba, Bio-Rad, Siemens, Mindray and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Among Others

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instrument, Consumable), Test Type, End-use (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hematology diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the primary factors contributing to the market growth. According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., in 2021, over 1.9 million new cancer cases were diagnosed, and over 600,000 people died from cancer in the same year. Hence, the demand for cancer diagnostics is expected to grow.







In addition, technological advancements have revolutionized blood testing systems, making them simpler and less painful for patients. The future of hematology diagnostics looks promising owing to increased investments in research and development focused on blood-related diseases. With rising healthcare expenditure and a growing focus on improving diagnostic capabilities, the market for hematology diagnostics is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period.



The rising prevalence of blood-related conditions is a significant driver behind the growth of the hematology diagnostics market in the U.S. Expansion in this market is predominantly propelled by emerging research endeavors exploring the effectiveness of hematology diagnostics in the early identification of different types of cancers. According to estimates from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2023, about 59,610 people are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, and about 1,958,310 new cases of leukemia were reported in the U.S.



U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, consumables dominated the market with a share of around 65% in 2023 and are expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hematology diagnostic consumables are indeed crucial components in the daily functions of diagnostic labs and healthcare facilities. These consumables are integral to conducting various hematology tests and procedures essential for patient care

Based on test type, the white blood cell (WBC) test segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for White Blood Cell (WBC) testing in the market is primarily fueled by the need for precise and prompt evaluation of white and differential counts. This testing is a standard practice in clinical settings as it plays a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring a wide range of medical conditions in the U.S. market

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023. On the other hand, the diagnostic labs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Blood testing laboratories play a vital role in healthcare by providing accurate and reliable results for diagnosing and managing blood disorders, infections, and other health conditions. They help healthcare providers make informed decisions about patient care based on the test results. All factors would drive the market segment's growth

In 2021, Illumina launched the TruSight Hematology Panel, a next-generation sequencing (NGS) panel designed to detect hematological disorders. This innovative solution enables comprehensive genetic analysis, providing valuable insights for diagnosis and treatment

Companies Featured

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Sysmex Corporation

Horiba

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mindray

Nihon Kohden

EKF Diagnostics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market by Product Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Instruments

4.4.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. Hematology Analyzers

4.4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Clinical Laboratory Testing Hematology Analyzers

4.4.1.2.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2.2. Point-Of-Care Testing Hematology Analyzers

4.4.1.2.2.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.3. Flow Cytometers

4.4.1.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.4. Slide Stainers/Markers

4.4.2. Consumables

4.4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Reagents

4.4.2.3. Stains

4.4.2.4. Controls and Calibrators



Chapter 5. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Test Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market by Test Type Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

5.4.1. White Blood Cells (WBC) Test

5.4.2. Red Blood Cells (RBC) Test

5.4.3. Hemoglobin Test

5.4.4. Hematocrit Test

5.4.5. Platelet Function



Chapter 6. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market by End-use Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Diagnostic Labs



Chapter 7. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. U.S. Hematology Diagnostics Market by Region Outlook

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

7.3.1. West

7.3.2. Midwest

7.3.3. Northeast

7.3.4. Southwest

7.3.5. Southeast



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

8.3.2. Key Customers

8.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

8.4. Company Profiles

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Financial Performance

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

