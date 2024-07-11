Exoskeleton Robots Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeleton Designs for Enhancing Human Performance

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Exoskeleton Robots was valued at an estimated US$630.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2030.







The growth in the exoskeleton robots market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand and technological advancements in various sectors. One significant driver is the aging global population, which boosts the need for mobility aids and rehabilitation devices to improve the quality of life for the elderly and disabled. The industrial sector`s focus on worker safety and productivity is another critical factor, as exoskeletons help reduce workplace injuries and enhance efficiency.



Military and defense applications continue to drive innovation and investment in exoskeleton technology, with governments and organizations seeking to improve soldier performance and capabilities. Additionally, the rapid advancements in robotics, AI, and materials science have made exoskeletons more affordable, efficient, and versatile, further propelling market growth.

The increasing number of regulatory approvals and positive clinical outcomes also bolster market confidence and adoption. These factors collectively ensure the robust expansion and continued evolution of the exoskeleton robots market, promising significant advancements in human augmentation and assistive technologies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Exoskeleton Robots Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 30.7%. The Exoskeleton Robots Software segment is also set to grow at 39.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $263.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 41.4% CAGR to reach $783.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bionik Laboratories Corp., Bioservo Technologies AB, B-Temia Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $630.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

The Age of Robotics is Here!

Exciting New Technologies Shaping Growth

The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Exoskeleton Robots

Exploring the Future of Human Augmentation: Bridging Science Fiction and Reality

Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength

Active & Passive Exoskeletons

Key Applications of Exoskeleton Robots

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Better Care

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Exoskeleton Robotics Market

Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to Action-Packed Future

Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market

High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications

North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

A Glance at Select Exoskeletons in Various Sectors

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeleton Designs for Enhancing Human Performance

Why Exoskeleton Robots Hold Relevance

Advancing Technology for Human Augmentation Paving the Way for New Design Concepts in Exoskeletons

How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Robotic Exoskeletons

Recent Technological Advancements in Exoskeleton Robots Fuel Growth Prospects

Innovations in Exoskeleton Robots Opening New Avenues for Jaw Rehabilitation

Researchers Develop Wearable Robot to Support Walking

AI-Based Exoskeleton Holds Capability to Estimate User Intentions

Sarcos Robotics Unveils Guardian XO

Innovative Robotic Boot Turns Heads with Incredible Improvement in Walking Speed

Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains

Potential Implications of Exoskeleton Robots for Physical Rehabilitation

Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again

Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well

Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices

Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Rise in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Workforce by Type for 2020

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector

Exoskeleton Robots to Play a Vital Role in Transforming Industries and Society

Why Robotic Exoskeletons are a Huge Draw for Modern Industrial Landscape?

Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake

As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots

Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads

Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry Capabilities Widen the Business Case

Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

US Marines Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots

Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots

Advancements in Exoskeleton Technology for Construction Industry

Exoskeleton Suits Make Big Inroads in Automotive Industry to Lighten Worker Load

Movers Move without Pauses with Robotic Exoskeleton Technology

Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth

Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of Smart Exoskeletons

Major Challenges Associated with Exoskeleton Robots

Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption

