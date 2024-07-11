Exoskeleton Robots Global Strategic Research Report 2024: Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeleton Designs for Enhancing Human Performance

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exoskeleton Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Exoskeleton Robots was valued at an estimated US$630.4 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the exoskeleton robots market is driven by several factors, reflecting the increasing demand and technological advancements in various sectors. One significant driver is the aging global population, which boosts the need for mobility aids and rehabilitation devices to improve the quality of life for the elderly and disabled. The industrial sector`s focus on worker safety and productivity is another critical factor, as exoskeletons help reduce workplace injuries and enhance efficiency.
Military and defense applications continue to drive innovation and investment in exoskeleton technology, with governments and organizations seeking to improve soldier performance and capabilities. Additionally, the rapid advancements in robotics, AI, and materials science have made exoskeletons more affordable, efficient, and versatile, further propelling market growth.
The increasing number of regulatory approvals and positive clinical outcomes also bolster market confidence and adoption. These factors collectively ensure the robust expansion and continued evolution of the exoskeleton robots market, promising significant advancements in human augmentation and assistive technologies.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Exoskeleton Robots Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$3.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 30.7%. The Exoskeleton Robots Software segment is also set to grow at 39.0% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $263.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 41.4% CAGR to reach $783.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bionik Laboratories Corp., Bioservo Technologies AB, B-Temia Inc., and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|425
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$630.4 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$4600 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Age of Robotics is Here!
- Exciting New Technologies Shaping Growth
- The Growing Clout of Robotics Technology Lays the Foundation for the Growth of Exoskeleton Robots
- Exploring the Future of Human Augmentation: Bridging Science Fiction and Reality
- Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength
- Active & Passive Exoskeletons
- Key Applications of Exoskeleton Robots
- Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Better Care
- Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on Exoskeleton Robotics Market
- Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to Action-Packed Future
- Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market
- High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications
- North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
- A Glance at Select Exoskeletons in Various Sectors
- Recent Market Activity
- Influencer/Product/Technology Insights
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- The Growing World of Human Augmentation Bodes Well for Exoskeleton Designs for Enhancing Human Performance
- Why Exoskeleton Robots Hold Relevance
- Advancing Technology for Human Augmentation Paving the Way for New Design Concepts in Exoskeletons
- How AI Technology is Revolutionizing Robotic Exoskeletons
- Recent Technological Advancements in Exoskeleton Robots Fuel Growth Prospects
- Innovations in Exoskeleton Robots Opening New Avenues for Jaw Rehabilitation
- Researchers Develop Wearable Robot to Support Walking
- AI-Based Exoskeleton Holds Capability to Estimate User Intentions
- Sarcos Robotics Unveils Guardian XO
- Innovative Robotic Boot Turns Heads with Incredible Improvement in Walking Speed
- Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market
- Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains
- Potential Implications of Exoskeleton Robots for Physical Rehabilitation
- Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again
- Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption
- Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well
- Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices
- Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices
- Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of Rehabilitation Robots
- Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
- Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Rise in Prevalence of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
- Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots
- Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Workforce by Type for 2020
- Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
- Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector
- Exoskeleton Robots to Play a Vital Role in Transforming Industries and Society
- Why Robotic Exoskeletons are a Huge Draw for Modern Industrial Landscape?
- Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries
- Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor Uptake
- As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies, Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots
- Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)
- New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads
- Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry Capabilities Widen the Business Case
- Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology
- AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots
- US Marines Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots
- Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots
- Advancements in Exoskeleton Technology for Construction Industry
- Exoskeleton Suits Make Big Inroads in Automotive Industry to Lighten Worker Load
- Movers Move without Pauses with Robotic Exoskeleton Technology
- Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth
- Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of Smart Exoskeletons
- Major Challenges Associated with Exoskeleton Robots
- Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 100 Featured)
- Bionik Laboratories Corp.
- Bioservo Technologies AB
- B-Temia Inc.
- Cyberdyne Inc.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
- Gogoa Mobility Robots (Spain)
- Hocoma AG
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- RB3D
- Rehab-Robotics Company Limited
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
- Rex Bionics Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/idzy18
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment