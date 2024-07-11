Global Lead Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 Featuring Glencore International, Gravita India, Korea Zinc Co, Nyrstar, Teck Resources, and Vedanta Resources

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lead - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Lead is estimated at 17.9 Million Metric Tons in 2023 and is projected to reach 28.1 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Emerging trends in the lead industry include advancements in battery recycling technologies and the shift towards more sustainable practices. Lead-acid battery recycling is one of the most successful recycling programs globally, with a recovery rate of over 95%. This high recyclability reduces the need for new lead mining and production, which is beneficial given the environmental and health issues associated with lead exposure. Innovations in refining recycled lead to meet high purity standards are likely to enhance its market value and sustainability profile, positioning lead to continue playing a critical role in both traditional and modern applications.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Batteries Application segment, which is expected to reach 17.6 Million Metric Tons by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.2%. The Other Applications segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 4.7 Million Metric Tons in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.8% CAGR to reach 6.6 Million Metric Tons by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Glencore International AG, Gravita India Limited, Korea Zinc Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 17.9 Million Metric Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2030 28.1 Million Metric Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increases in Battery Production Propel Lead Demand

Environmental Regulations Drive Innovations in Lead Recycling Techniques

Expanding Applications in Radiation Shielding Spurs Market Growth

Growing Energy Storage Requirements Strengthen Business Case for Lead-Acid Batteries

Technological Advancements in Lead Alloys Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Shifts in Global Manufacturing Base Impact Lead Supply and Pricing Dynamics

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Accelerate Demand for Lead in Construction

Emerging Markets Drive Growth in Lead Demand for Automotive Applications

Sustainability Trends Propel Innovations and Demand for Safer Lead Compounds

