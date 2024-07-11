Global Cigarettes Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by $400 Billion During 2023-2030 - Cigarette Brand Loyalty and Consumer Behavior Remains a Key Trend

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigarettes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cigarettes is estimated at US$1.2 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.6 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Market drivers for cigarette consumption include a complex mix of social, economic, and marketing factors that sustain high usage rates worldwide, particularly in developing regions where regulations may be less stringent, and smoking remains culturally embedded. Peer influence, celebrity endorsements, and aggressive marketing campaigns play significant roles in perpetuating smoking habits, especially among the youth.

Innovations such as filters and light cigarettes, which have been marketed as healthier alternatives, have not significantly reduced health risks but have appealed to consumers` preferences for safer options. Economic factors like affordability and cultural acceptance also contribute to the ongoing prevalence of smoking. Despite the known health risks and substantial public health efforts to reduce smoking, these factors collectively drive continued demand for cigarettes, presenting ongoing challenges to global health initiatives aimed at curbing tobacco use.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Light Cigarettes segment, which is expected to reach US$936.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.9%. The Medium Cigarettes segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $304.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.9% CAGR to reach $335.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Altadis SA, Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco PLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 259 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.6 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cigarettes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Health Awareness Creates Challenges for Cigarette Market

E-cigarettes and Vaping Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Emerging Markets Spur Growth in Cigarette Sales

Cigarette Brand Loyalty and Consumer Behavior

Nicotine Replacement Therapies and Alternatives Drive Market Shifts

Innovations in Filter Technology Expands Product Appeal

Premium and Luxury Cigarette Segments Sustain Market Value

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Trends Impact Market Dynamics

Price Sensitivity and Competitive Pricing Strategies, Heres How it Affects Market Growth

Health Campaigns and Anti-Smoking Initiatives & Ensuing Decline in Smoking Rates Create Long-Term Market Challenges

Increasing Taxation and Regulatory Measures Pose Challenges to Market Growth

Proposed Flavored Menthol Cigarettes Ban & Its Impact on the Market

Illicit Trade and Counterfeiting Challenges Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Altadis SA

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

China National Tobacco Corporation

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd.

Imperial Brands PLC

ITC Ltd.

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

JT International AG

Philip Morris International Inc.

S&M Brands, Inc.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

The Chancellor Tobacco Company (UK) Ltd.

