VISTA Inhibitor Clinical Trials Drug Approval Insight

Delhi, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global VISTA Inhibitor Clinical Trials and Market Opportunity Insight 2024 Report Highlights:

Global VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Trials Insight By Company, Country, Indication and Phase

VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Trials: 8 Drugs

US Dominating VISTA Inhibitors Clinical Trials Landscape: 5 Drugs

Global VISTA Inhibitors Market Trends and Clinical Innovation

Competitive Landscape: Insight On 10 Companies

Future Clinical and Commercialization Opportunities

VISTA inhibitors represent an emerging class of immunotherapeutic agents with significant potential in the treatment of cancer and potentially autoimmune diseases. As a novel target in the immune checkpoint inhibitor landscape, VISTA (V-domain immunoglobulin (Ig) suppressor of T cell activation) presents a compelling commercial opportunity for drug developers seeking to address unmet medical needs and expand treatment option for patients. Since there are currently no VISTA inhibitors with FDA approval available, there is a window of opportunity for the flagship VISTA inhibitor to enter the market.

The primary focus of VISTA inhibitor research has been in oncology, where immune checkpoint inhibitors have already demonstrated substantial clinical and commercial success. The global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors is currently valued in US$ billions, given the massive success of Merck’s pembrolizumab, highlighting the enormous potential for new entrant in this space. VISTA’s unique mechanism of action, distinct from PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 pathways, offers the potential for both monotherapy and combination approaches. This versatility could allow VISTA inhibitors to address both treatment naïve-patients and those who have developed resistance to existing checkpoint inhibitors, significantly expanding for addressable patient population.

Key cancer indications being explored for VISTA inhibitors are non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and hematological cancers. These indications represent large market opportunities, with NSCLC treatments alone accounting for a substantial portion of the global therapeutic market. While cancer remains the primary focus, emerging research suggests that VISTA inhibitors may also have applications in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and irritable bowel syndrome among others. The global market for autoimmune disorders is also valued in billions, presenting a substantial additional opportunity for VISTA inhibitors that demonstrate efficacy in this area.

Since there are currently no VISTA inhibitors with FDA approval available, there is a window of opportunity for the flagship VISTA inhibitor to enter the market. The most advanced candidate in clinical development is CA-170, which originated at Aurigene Oncology (formerly Aurigene Discovery Technologies), who is now developing it jointly with Curis under an exclusive license agreement. This oral small molecule dual inhibitor of VISTA and PD-L1/PD-L2 is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in India and other parts of Asia for the treatment of bladder cancer, lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cancer, thereby marking a significant milestone in this field.

Several factors contribute to the commercial attractiveness of VISTA inhibitors, including their novel mechanism of action, broad applicability, combination potential, ability to address unmet medical needs, and premium pricing potential. However, there is also a need to navigate challenges, such as complex development landscape, regulatory hurdles, competition from existing therapies, the need for biomarker development, and potential manufacturing complexity.

The current market for VISTA inhibitors is highly competitive and innovative. Several research institutes, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, are actively pursuing VISTA inhibitors, including the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas, Hummingbird Bioscience, ImmuNext, Kineta, Merck, Pierre Fabre, PharmAbcine, Sensei Biotherapeutics, Washington University, in addition to Aurigene Oncology and Curis.

In conclusion, VISTA inhibitors represent a significant opportunity for research, development and commercialization in the evolving landscape of immunotherapy. While challenges exist, the potential for addressing unmet needs in both cancer and autoimmune diseases, and potentially other diseases, makes this an attractive area for drug development. As clinical data matures and regulatory pathways become clearer, VISTA inhibitors could emerge as a major new class of therapeutics, offering substantial returns for successful developers and improved outcomes for patients.



