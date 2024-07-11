United Kingdom Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas Extraction Industry Market Research Report 2024 Featuring CNOOC Petroleum Europe, BP, and TotalEnergies

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas Extraction in the UK - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

UK oil and gas production has diminished over the past decade because old oil fields have matured and it has become increasingly challenging to develop new commercially viable sources. Extractors have pooled their resources and formed partnerships, enhancing efficiency. Some extractors have benefited from previous investments in fields coming onstream.

Revenue has swelled at an expected compound annual rate of 4.4% to £28.9 billion over the five years through 2022-23. This includes a projected growth of 32.1% in 2022-23. Firms in this industry extract crude oil and natural gas from onshore and offshore fields. The industry also includes the extraction of oil from oil shale and oil sands, as well as covering all activities relating to developing extraction sites and extracting oil and gas.

