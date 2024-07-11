Global Mead Beverage Market Size To Worth USD 1545.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 11.24%

New York, United States , July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mead Beverage Market Size is to Grow from USD 532.5 Million in 2023 to USD 1545.3 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.24% during the projected period.





Mead is made by fermenting honey with fruits, grains, spices, water, and other agricultural products. Honey wines come in a variety of styles, from dry to sweet. Honey wine has a lot of protein, minerals, vitamins, and antitoxins, all of which are highly healthy. The main factor contributing to the increasing urban demographic is the increased demand for honey wine. The burgeoning scene is largely responsible for the rise in demand for flavored meads, which are the most popular fermented beverage along with honey wine. Many elements, like as taste, flavors, preferences, packaging, and technology, have an important effect on how people are becoming more interested in wine. The way wine is promoted around the world is being impacted by this ongoing change in customer preferences. In addition to the imported wines now available in the marketplaces, domestic-flavored wines are also becoming a bigger part of the global wine industry. However, ultra-premium and premium mead beverages are often available for purchase. The main reason for this is that mead is more expensive and produced in lesser amounts than wine or beer.

Global Mead Beverage Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Herbs, Spices, Flavours), By Type (Fruit Mead and Traditional Mead), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channels, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The spices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global mead beverage market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of product, the global mead beverage market is divided into herbs, spices, and flavors. Among these, the spices segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global mead beverage market during the projected timeframe. There will have been a profitable expansion in the spice market. Spice honey wine lowers the risk of cancer by acting as an antioxidant and antibacterial. As a result of continuous product innovation, the mead market continues to grow.

The traditional mead segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mead beverage market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global mead beverage market is divided into fruit mead and traditional mead. Among these, the traditional mead segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mead beverage market during the projected timeframe. Traditional meads are brewed without fruit or spices added. These meads usually taste like honey after fermentation. Traditional meads can be sweet or sometimes dry.

The online sales channels segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global mead beverage market during the estimated period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the global mead beverage market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channels, and others. Among these, the online sales channels segment is predicted to grow at the highest pace in the global mead beverage market during the estimated period. The Internet sales channel is the new distribution method for the food and beverage industry as a whole. Customers who shop online have access to a wider selection of products and can compare mead prices while relaxing in their homes.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global mead beverage market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global mead beverage market over the forecast period. In North America, most meaderies are located in the United States and Canada. According to the America Mead Makers Association (AMMA), the dramatic increase in the number of new meaderies that have opened in the United States is what is primarily driving the growth of the mead beverage market in North America.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global mead beverage market during the projected timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region saw the opening of multiple meaderies, most of which were in China and Australia. China held the greatest market share in the Asia Pacific region, with Australia following closely behind.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global mead beverage market include Tallgrass Mead, Moonlight Meadery, Nektarmeadery, Bunratty, Kuhnhenn Brewing Co., Nectar Creek, Charm City Meadworks, PasiekaJaros, Redstone Meadery, Medovina Meadery, Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery, Schramm's Mead, Superstition Meadery, Meadery of the Rockies, and Others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mead beverage market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mead Beverage Market, By Product

Herbs

Spices

Flavors

Global Mead Beverage Market, By Type

Fruit Mead

Traditional Mead

Global Mead Beverage Market, By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channels

Others

Global Mead Beverage Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



