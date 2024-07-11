Football Global Industry Report 2024: Global Popularity of Football Spurs Growth in Merchandise Sales, How E-Sports and Virtual Leagues are Creating New Revenue Streams

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Football - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Football was valued at an estimated US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Technological advancements are setting transformative trends within football, with innovations like VAR and goal-line technology improving the accuracy and fairness of the game. Furthermore, the integration of AI and data analytics is reshaping scouting, player development, and game strategy, offering a competitive edge to teams that leverage these tools effectively.



Social media and digital platforms are also pivotal, providing fans with unprecedented access to content and interactive experiences, which not only enhance fan engagement but also open new revenue streams for clubs and leagues. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability in the sport, with major organizations committing to environmental initiatives and social responsibility. This shift not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also resonates with a more conscientious generation of fans, ensuring the sport`s relevance and appeal in a changing world.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Training Ball segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.7%. The Match Ball segment is also set to grow at 2.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $856.5 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.0% CAGR to reach $696.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adidas AG, Baden Sports Inc., Big Game Sports, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Football Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Football Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.



Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.0% Regions Covered Global





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Popularity of Football Spurs Growth in Merchandise Sales

Technological Advancements in Equipment Enhance Player Performance and Safety

Youth Participation Trends Drive Long-Term Market Expansion

Impact of International Tournaments on Local Economies and Fan Engagement

Social Media Role in Increasing Global Fan Base and Engagement

Women Football Rising Popularity Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Adoption of VAR Technology Strengthens Fair Play and Game Integrity

How E-Sports and Virtual Leagues are Creating New Revenue Streams

Football Academies and Talent Development Programs Propel Growth of Regional Markets

Sponsorship Deals and Broadcasting Rights Fuel Financial Growth in the Sport

Fan Zones and Match-Day Experiences Generate New Business Models

Integration of Analytics in Game Strategy and Player Recruitment

