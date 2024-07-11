EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Debuts Expanded Visionary Awards Honoring Innovation, Partnership, and Leadership in Hotel Tech

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces its annual Hotel Visionary Awards are expanding, with new categories that honor hotel companies and technology solution providers for game-changing innovation, collaboration, and leadership.



“As technology increasingly touches every aspect of hotel operations, Hospitality Technology recognizes that tech wins are no longer just the purview of the IT department,” says Abigail Lorden, Vice President & Publisher, Hospitality Technology. “More than ever before, hotel executives across departments — including marketing, finance, customer experience, and of course IT — are working to source, architect, and implement technology initiatives that drive revenue, improve operations, create greater loyalty and engagement among guests, and build a more organized and efficient workforce.”

The Hotel Visionary Awards, celebrating its 19th anniversary, are open for nominations through September 13, and will be presented during a special onstage awards ceremony at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF), November 18-20, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Winners will also be honored at a special awards dinner immediately following the on-stage awards program.

The 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards categories include:

Innovation Awards will be presented to hoteliers who have launched an innovative technology experience in the last 18 months in one of the following solution categories: Food & Beverage, Guest Experience, Guestroom Technology, Human Resources, Infrastructure, Revenue Management, Sales & Marketing, and Sustainability. Hoteliers may self-nominate. Technology vendors/suppliers may also nominate hotel companies, but are not themselves qualified to receive this award.

The Partnership Award will be presented to a hotelier-vendor team that has demonstrated exceptional collaborative ideation and execution over 12 months or longer. This award is meant to honor the positive relationship between a hotelier and vendor as they worked together to create a technology solution. Both hoteliers and vendors may self-nominate for this award and both are qualified to receive this partnership award.

The Rising Star Award seeks to honor any individual who has been working within the hotel technology industry for less than five years. Honors will go to those who are reimagining how things are done in hotels while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness, and skill at a very early point in their career. These awards are open to both hoteliers and vendors.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented in recognition of a lifetime of service (no less than 15 years) and accomplishments in the hotel technology industry. The award honors individuals who have had a significant impact on their peers through their enthusiasm, mentorship, and commitment to the industry. The award is open to both hoteliers and vendors.

The deadline for nominations is September 13, 2024. Click here to submit a nomination. Finalists and winners will be chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and notified by October 4, 2024. The winners’ names will remain under embargo until they are announced live and honored on stage during the awards program at Hotel Technology Forum .

To register to attend Hotel Technology Forum, click here . For sponsorship opportunities, click here .

Select previous Hotel Visionary Awards winners include: IHG Hotels & Resorts (2023), Sonesta International Hotels (2023), Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group (2023), Valtech (2023), Marriott Digital Services (2023), RealTime Reservation (2023) Hilton Hotels & Resorts (2022), Hyatt Hotels (2022), Life House (2022), Loews Hotels & Co (2021) and Choice Hotels International (2021).

