Electude North America, the leader in automotive and truck e-learning, has partnered with Elite Tuned School!

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electude North America is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Elite Tuned School in order to add high-performance calibration and diagnostic content to their automotive e-learning.



Elite Tuned School was founded by Mike Carnahan and Branden Leeb. With over thirty years of combined experience in the racing and calibration industries, Mike and Branden have developed online courses that have proven to be highly effective. In working together with Electude, Elite Tuned School will add sought-after content for educational institutions interested in offering high performance courses. Elite Tuned School will use Electude’s unique DIY tool in order to install their content into Electude’s LMS. Electude’s sales team will represent this new product to educators across the United States and Canada.

Mike Carnahan, co-founder, stated that “We are very excited to be joining Electude in order to bring our extensive real-world, industry-leading expertise to high performance programs in North America. Electude is quickly becoming the leader in automotive e-learning and we, being highly competitive people, wanted to join forces with a winner!” Darrell Christopher, Regional Director for Electude North America stated that “We are confident that our customers teaching high performance will be excited to access Elite Tuned School’s content via Electude.” Darrell expects these courses to be ready for purchase in early 2025.

The courses that Elite Tuned School will make available on the Electude LMS tentatively include:

Introduction to Calibration and Diagnostics Calibration and Diagnostics I Calibration and Diagnostics II High Performance Calibration and Diagnostics I High Performance Calibration and Diagnostics II



About Electude: Electude has been a global innovation leader in automotive technology education for over 30 years. Electude is in use today globally by over 900,000 students and over 50,000 instructors in 70 nations, translated into 35 languages. Using an integrative, highly interactive gamified learning method, Electude has revolutionized the automotive education industry by empowering vocational students to learn effectively and give instructors custom time-saving tools. Electude North America provides a localized version of Electude to customers in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. Visit www.electude.com for more information.

About Elite Tuned School: Elite Tuned School has been at the forefront of the education industry, empowering individuals with the skills needed for successful careers in the high-performance calibration and diagnostics. Having served thousands of professionals and enthusiasts through our comprehensive online content and in-person masterclasses, we are committed to continued excellence in automotive education. We proudly pioneered the integration of our curriculum into a prestigious four-year university, ensuring that future generations receive the highest standard of training. Additionally, we were the first to introduce our program into a high school automotive curriculum, broadening access to advanced automotive education. Elite Tuned School continues to set the industry standard, fostering innovation and expertise in high-performance tuning. Visit www.elitetunedschool.com for more information.



