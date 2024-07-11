Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size To Worth USD 4.1 Billion by 2033 | CAGR Of 8.58%

New York, United States , July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size to Grow from USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.1 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.58% during the forecast period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4920

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand for effective air traffic management and improved aviation safety. ADS-B technology allows for real-time tracking and exchange of aircraft positions, which improves situational awareness and reduces the chance of midair collisions. Key market drivers include legislative regulations for ADS-B adoption, developments in satellite navigation systems, and an increasing number of commercial and general aviation aircraft. North America and Europe are in the forefront of ADS-B adoption due to tight regulatory frameworks, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a profitable market as air traffic and airport modernization programmes increase.

Browse key industry insights spread across 242 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Transponder, Receiver, Antenna, and Ground Receivers), By Platform (Commercial Aviation, Business Jets, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, and Helicopters), By Application (ATC Surveillance, Airborne Surveillance, and Others), By End-Use (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4920

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Value Chain Analysis

The Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) market's value chain includes multiple crucial phases, beginning with component vendors who provide essential equipment such as transponders, antennas, and GPS receivers. System manufacturers incorporate these components into ADS-B devices, which are then rigorously tested and certified to fulfil regulatory requirements. The next level comprises distribution channels, such as direct sales to airlines and collaboration with aviation maintenance and service providers. End users, notably airlines and air traffic control authorities, use these systems to improve flight safety and efficiency. Support and maintenance services also ensure that ADS-B equipment remains reliable and performs well over time. This value chain benefits from stakeholder collaboration to create and improve ADS-B technology, which drives overall market growth.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market Opportunity Analysis

The continual development of air traffic management systems, combined with an increase in worldwide air travel, drives up demand for ADS-B technology. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America have substantial growth potential due to increased investment in aviation infrastructure and fleet expansion. ADS-B technology advancements, such as better data analytics and integration with unmanned aerial systems (UAS), increase market potential. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on decreasing airline carbon footprints opens up prospects for ADS-B to improve fuel efficiency via optimised flight paths. Collaborative ventures and strategic collaborations are also anticipated to open up new opportunities in the ADS-B ecosystem.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4920

North America is anticipated to dominate the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market from 2023 to 2033. The region's superior aviation infrastructure and strict regulatory standards are driving growth. Since January 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has played a critical role in mandating ADS-B Out capability for most aircraft operating in regulated airspace. This regulatory drive has resulted in widespread acceptance by commercial and general aviation operators. The North American focus on improving air traffic control efficiency and safety drives up demand for ADS-B technology. The existence of important industry players, as well as ongoing R&D investments, help to drive market innovation and expansion. Furthermore, the integration of ADS-B with NextGen air transportation technologies emphasises its importance in modernising the region's aviation sector.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. Regulatory organisations in the region are gradually mandating ADS-B equipment, driving market demand. The growing aviation industry, characterised by expanding airline fleets and new airport building, hastens ADS-B deployment. Collaborations with international aviation organisations and technology providers also help to speed up the integration of modern ADS-B systems. As the Asia-Pacific area prioritises airspace optimisation and safety, the ADS-B market is predicted to grow quickly, meeting the growing demand for effective and dependable surveillance systems.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies covered: Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Collins Aerospace, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Nav Canada, Aireon LLC, Saab AB, Aspen Avionics Inc., and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4920

Major players in the market

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Indra Sistemas

S.A.

Nav Canada

Aireon LLC

Saab AB

Aspen Avionics Inc.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, Component Analysis

Transponder

Receiver

Antenna

Ground Receivers

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, Platform Analysis

Commercial Aviation

Business Jets

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Helicopters

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, Application Analysis

ATC Surveillance

Airborne Surveillance

Others

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, End-Use Analysis

OEM

Aftermarket

Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Military Vehicle Electrification Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By System (Power Generation, Cooling Systems, Energy Storage, Traction Drive Systems, and Power Conversion), By Platform (Combat Vehicles, Support Vehicles, and Unmanned Armored Vehicles), By Technology (Hybrid and Fully Electric Segments), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Diesel Engines Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Internal Combustion Engines (ICE), External Combustion Engines), By Speed (Low, Medium, High), By Power Rating (0.5-1 MW, 1-2 MW, 2-4 MW, and Above 4 MW), By End User (Construction, Agriculture, Marine, Power Plants, And Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Wooden Satellite Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Nanosatellite, Micro Satellite, Mini Satellite, Large Satellite), By End User (Military & defense, Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Destroyers Market Size By Product Type (Propulsion System, ASW System, Radar Absorbent Material Command and Control System, Missile Launching System, and Radar System), Application (Government and Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter