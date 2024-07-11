Latin Metals Reports AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) reports the results of its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on July 10, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All the motions presented to the shareholders were approved.



Votes representing 48,668,109 shares were cast, representing 59.73% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the voting results is outlined below:

Motion Votes for the Motion Percentage of Votes in Favour Number of Directors 48,668,109 100% David Cass 48,667,422 100% Keith Henderson 48,667,422 100% Robert Kopple 48,667,422 100% Appointment of Auditor 48,668,109 100% Ratification and Approval of Stock Option Plan 48,661,684 99.99%



Appointment of Felicia de la Paz as an Independent Director

The Company welcomes Ms. Felicia de la Paz (CPA, CA) to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director and Chair of the Audit Committee.

Ms. de la Paz is a Chartered Professional Accountant with 15 years of experience in accounting and financial reporting in the natural resources sector. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX). Previously, Ms. de la Paz spent six years with Equinox Gold Corp., where she was responsible for corporate accounting, financial reporting, systems development and managing the integration of several acquisitions across multiple jurisdictions for operating and large-scale development projects. Following her time at Equinox Gold, Ms. de la Paz served as VP Finance for Vida Carbon, a start-up carbon royalty and streaming company.

Ms. de la Paz holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and previously articled with KPMG LLP in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Retirement of Director from the Board

Mr. Ryan King, an independent director, did not stand for re-election to the Board, effective July 10, 2024. The Board would like to thank Ryan for his significant contribution to the Board over the last 5 years and wish him every success with his other ventures.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company announces that it has granted 950,000common share stock options (each, an "Option") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The Options entitle the holder to purchase shares at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the grant date. Including this issuance, the Company has now set Options representing 8.5% of the issued and outstanding stock.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint-venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration. For more information, please get in touch with Latin Metals Investor Relations at 604-638-3456 or via email at info@latin-metals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

