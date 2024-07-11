ShardSecure and Carahsoft Partner to Make Advanced Data Control Platform Available to the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShardSecure, a leading provider of data security, privacy and resilience software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ShardSecure’s Public Sector distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.



“Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant step forward for ShardSecure as we expand our customer base in the Public Sector market,” said Bob Lam, CEO & Co-Founder at ShardSecure. “We look forward to leveraging Carahsoft’s industry expertise, reseller network and extended reach in the Government to protect agencies from ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.”

ShardSecure’s advanced data control platform is designed to streamline unstructured data security, bolster privacy measures and fortify resilience across hybrid and multicloud environments. Key features of the platform include cutting-edge agentless file-level protection and robust safeguards against tampering, deletion, outages, ransomware and other unexpected events. Additionally, the platform employs an innovative file-level encryption technique, breaking files into micro shards too small to contain sensitive data. These micro shards are then dispersed across multiple containers that are distributed across multiple storage locations for maximum protection.

The data control platform protects Government agencies from malicious cyber-criminal attacks and other unexpected disasters. Its technology allows users to secure data from internal and external threats without the cost and complexity of agent-based encryption solutions. It’s innovative approach to file-level encryption can address data sovereignty and residency concerns in on-premises, hybrid-cloud and multicloud storage locations.

“Carahsoft is pleased to form a partnership with ShardSecure to bring its sophisticated data control platform to the Public Sector,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Alongside our reseller partners, we are dedicated to streamlining access to forward-looking solutions that aid Government agencies in the successful management and protection of their data.”

ShardSecure’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (866) 436-8778 or Shardsecure@carahsoft.com; or learn more about how ShardSecure’s platform combats ransomware with data resilience, automatic self-healing, SOC alerts, and protection against exfiltration.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure helps companies simplify their data protection and secure their data wherever it resides — on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid- and multi-cloud architectures. Our innovative technology delivers strong data privacy, security, and resilience in a unified, multi-protocol platform that works across multiple cloud providers. The ShardSecure platform also provides agentless file-level protection, ransomware risk mitigation, self-healing, protection for AI/ML datasets, and support for regulatory compliance.

ShardSecure was recognized as a Cool Vendor in the Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Privacy, 2023 report by Bart Willemsen, Bernard Woo, and Nader Henein at Gartner, Inc. To learn more, visit https://go.shardsecure.com/gartner-cool-vendor-in-privacy.

Contact

Jennifer DeSerio

(888) 988-0081

media@shardsecure.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com