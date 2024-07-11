Sprout Social Earns Over 200 Badges in G2’s 2024 Summer Reports, Adding to its Recognition as the #1 Best Software Product

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social , an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, has been recognized by G2 ’s 2024 Summer Reports as a leader in 211 categories spanning all business segments, from small business to mid-market and enterprise, and across every region including EMEA, APAC, and the Middle East. The company earns these recognitions after being named G2’s #1 Best Software Product for 2024.



Sprout Social ranked #1 in 88 of these reports, including the Grid® Report for Social Customer Service, Social Media Analytics, Social Media Suites, Social Media Listening Tools as well as the Enterprise Results Index for Social Media Management. As the company continues to expand its global presence, it also secured the top ranking in numerous regional reports, including the EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Social Customer Service and the ANZ Regional Grid® Report for Social Media Analytics.

“Our leadership in G2’s awards are incredibly meaningful to our team and prospective customers because rankings are directly determined by our customer’s reviews,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Ranking highly on these reports means we are serving our customers and supporting them with their biggest challenges by making smart enhancements to our platform through AI, expanded integrations and more. Innovation and speed are core to the commitments we make to our customers. And as we rapidly deliver more capabilities, we enable them to drive more impact and value for their businesses.”

These rankings complement Sprout Social’s growth in 2024, including its most recent launch of Breaking Ground, the company’s new quarterly product showcase , that in Q2 featured a series of advancements in AI, reporting, network integrations and a new Snapchat partnership.

Sprout Social earned its place on these lists because of customer feedback, including:

“Sprout Social has been my right-hand tool in a 5-year journey of reshaping our company's social media presence. It's not just about scheduling posts, but managing our brand online. From competitor analysis to an all-in-one messaging/review response system, and even AI assistance, we're fully equipped with Sprout Social. They continue to evolve with updated technology and features. Every update reaffirms my love for Sprout Social and it makes my job much, much simpler.”

“Sprout has a clean, simple and intuitive interface and main navigation. It makes it easy for new users to learn. At the same time the tool is feature packed and customizable.”

“By having a platform where I can schedule things, connect all the accounts I care about, write posts, leverage advocacy, use AI, and publish things to the channels that matter to me, I can manage our socials on top of my other projects.”

“Sprout Social has saved us so much time and money over the years. It's become such an integral part of our daily process.”

Learn about G2’s methodology or read more reviews directly from Sprout users here .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of more than 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Jason Rechel

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166