NUMERATOR LAUNCHES LARGER PANEL AND NEW PLATFORM CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

CHICAGO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has announced expanded offerings to the Canadian market, including a larger static consumer panel, larger verified buyer survey panel, and new platform capabilities.

Numerator’s Canadian static consumer panel has grown + 50% in the last year, increasing from 12k to 15k in October 2023 and now to 18k total panelists. The larger panel brings greater sample and market visibility to consumer behavioral analysis in Canada. The Numerator Canada expansion retains its industry-leading quality standard of 12 consecutive months of data sharing for panelist qualification. In reality, Numerator panelists exceed the minimum qualifications, making 30 trips per month on average.

In addition to the static panel expansion, Numerator also announced the Canadian Numerator Verified Buyer Survey panel of 75K+ households which directly connects market research to verified buyers to gain more accurate insights into attitudes and opinions, either through Numerator’s in-platform or custom research offerings. To be included in the survey panel, a panelist must have shared data-specific purchases within 60 days and core demographic profile data.

Numerator has also launched its Portfolio Insights and Numerator Dashboards in Canada. Portfolio Insights is designed to help manufacturers understand brand performance and growth opportunities through key analysis and reporting capabilities such as point of entry, portfolio engagement, portfolio optimizer, and brand radar.

Numerator Dashboards is a business intelligence solution that helps all levels of an organization easily access and monitor panel metrics on demand through visual snapshots with filterable charts and tables compiled with data such as purchase metrics, consumer demographics, product hierarchy levels, and store hierarchy levels.

“Numerator continues to invest in Canada to better meet the growth needs of both brands and retailers,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “We are committed to launching fast, continuous improvements of our data and platform, so our clients have access to the insights that accurately reflect real consumer behaviors in 2024.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.