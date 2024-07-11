Del Taco Debuts New Del’s Real Deal$™ Menu With 15 Items All $2 and Under*

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where customers are struggling to find high-quality fast-food options at affordable prices, Del Taco , the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant**, is aiming to deliver on its promise of providing guests with the best quality and value with their NEW Del’s Real Deal$™ Menu.



With a variety of 15 items all available at $2 and under, the new value menu features tacos, burritos, nachos, snacks, and snack-sized chips & fresh house-made guacamole – the newest addition to the value menu. The Del’s Real Deal$™ Menu provides real ingredients made from scratch at a lower price point. The new menu serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to consistently offer quality menu items that are both budget-friendly and delicious.

“Real food made with real ingredients at a real deal is a nearly impossible combination to find in today’s food landscape. But at Del Taco, we’ve always believed in providing quality food at accessible prices,” said Sheena Dougher, Head of Marketing at Del Taco. “We believe that the Del’s Real Deal$™ Menu offers an unbeatable blend of quality, variety and affordability with 15 items all $2 and under. Plus, with the new addition of chips & house-made guacamole, our value menu is now even better as it highlights our commitment to our Del Taco® Better Mex® brand promise.”

Every Del Taco menu item is made-to-order using real ingredients like slow-cooked beans made from scratch, freshly grilled, marinated chicken, house-grated cheddar cheese, house-made pico de gallo and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Del Taco’s commitment to providing real ingredients and real deals comes to life with their NEW Del’s Real Deal$™ Menu including 15 items all $2 and under*:

Bean & Cheese Burrito (Red or Green Sauce): Featuring slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, and zesty red or tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.



Chicken Cheddar Rollers (Original, Ranch, or Chipotle): Made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, with choice of tangy green sauce, creamy ranch sauce, or chipotle sauce, rolled in a warm flour tortilla.



Crispy Chicken Tacos (Ranch, Chipotle, or Habanero): Includes a Del crispy chicken strip, crisp shredded lettuce, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese with a choice of creamy ranch sauce, creamy habanero sauce, or chipotle sauce in a warm flour tortilla.



Chicken Taco Del Carbon: Made with freshly grilled, marinated chicken, topped with diced onions, chopped cilantro, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.



Snack Taco (Crunchy or Soft): Featuring Del Taco's signature seasoned beef, crisp shredded lettuce, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese in a crunchy corn shell or warm flour tortilla.



NEW TO THE VALUE MENU - Snack-Sized Chips & Fresh House-made Guac: Del Taco's famous fresh house-made guacamole made fresh daily with whole Hass avocados, fresh house-made pico de gallo, freshly squeezed lime juice, and special seasoning, served with fresh house-made tortilla chips.



3-Layer Queso Nachos: Made with fresh house-made tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature creamy Queso Blanco, and tangy green sauce.



Crunchtada ® Tostada: The original Crunchtada ® ! A thick, crunchy corn shell layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature tangy Salsa Casera, crisp shredded lettuce, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese.



The original Crunchtada ! A thick, crunchy corn shell layered with slow-cooked beans made from scratch, signature tangy Salsa Casera, crisp shredded lettuce, and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese. Snack Queso Quesadilla: A classic! Made with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and signature creamy Queso Blanco grilled between two flour tortillas.



Visit deltaco.com to find your local Del Taco location and try the NEW Real Deal$™ Menu.

* Items, price, and participation may vary.

** By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .