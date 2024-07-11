Metabolomics Market Expected to Achieve 12.3% CAGR, Reaching USD 9.5 Billion By 2034| Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research. Inc. , July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owing to an impressive CAGR of 12.3% through the forecast period, the growth of the metabolomics market (대사체학 시장) is expected to help the competitive space reach USD 9.5 billion by 2034. The last recorded size of the sector was USD 2.7 billion, measured in 2023. Such development is likely to create several prospects for key players operating in the ecosystem.

The trend of personalized medicines is expected to gain momentum during the forecast period. This growing trend can influence many factors in the healthcare sector. The concept of personalized medicine encompasses a patient’s genetic makeup at targeted locations in the genome. Owing to the rising use of next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA sequences can be obtained with the help of blood or saliva.

The genetic makeup of a patient proves to be a crucial factor in terms of helping healthcare professionals in designing appropriate medications. This can avoid any undesirable consequences or side effects of medicines. Pertaining to identifying cancer biomarkers, metabolomics can play an active role. Tumorigenesis also uses the technique to develop biomarkers, leveraging doctors in terms of preparing appropriate medicines.

Preview the Report with a Complimentary Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=903

In the field of complex clinical phenotypes, various biomarkers can be identified using the metabolomics process. This can help medical professionals design an antidote for diseases, which typically arise from signature metabolic profiles. The role of metabolomics in clinical practices is anchoring. Owing to the majority of the workload across the globe, the said field proves to be a pivotal factor in terms of elevating clinical outcomes.

With better precision in analytical outcomes and elevated accuracy, the use of metabolomics is gaining momentum in personalized gaining momentum. Such factors create prospects for key players in the sector to emerge in new sectors. Owing to the growing support from the government, the healthcare industry is expected to grow. This growth creates a favorable environment for several allied industries, including the metabolomics market.

Private and government funding for research activities is rising. This can help key players research and develop innovative products. Such innovations can lead to the augmentation of the ecosystem, fueling the growth of the market.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The competitive landscape of the global metabolomics market can be segmented into different categories, based on key parameters. Based on the product type, metabolomics instruments are expected to generate more revenue due to the efficiency of products in identifying non-volatile compounds.

Owing to the ability to separate contents in a compound, the high-performance liquid chromatography category is likely to gain attention in the ecosystem.

Due to the rising research in new medicine development, the category of drug discovery from the application segment is likely to gain attention.

Owing to the propelling of cardiovascular disorders, the indication segment is expected to gain momentum in the field, governing the market.

Regional Profile



Owing to the rising focus on bolstering the healthcare infrastructure in Europe, growth prospects for key players in the metabolomics industry are expected to spur during the forecast period.

Technological infrastructure in North America is likely to augment formulations of analytics techniques, which can create new methods, simplifying tasks. This drives the ecosystem in the region.

The rising investments in the healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific are likely to create several opportunities for allied sectors, which is projected to propel the growth of the metabolomics market (メタボロミクス市場) in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Several key players in the metabolomics industry are expected to expand in the competitive space using key strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and many more.

Waters Corporation operates in many verticals, like columns, chromatography consumables and supplies, and informatics and software.

operates in many verticals, like columns, chromatography consumables and supplies, and informatics and software. Agilent Technologies, Inc. is another key player offering solutions like instrument repair, sample preparation, and chemical standards.

is another key player offering solutions like instrument repair, sample preparation, and chemical standards. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. manufactures various products, including Beakers and Lids, Bottles, Jars and Jugs, Boxes, and Burettes.

Key Players



Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

Metabolon, Inc.

Afekta Technologies Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=903

Key Developments in the Metabolomics Market



In April 2024, Waters Corporation introduced new GTxResolve premier SEC columns, which diversified the product portfolio of the organization.

In May 2024, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the 8850 gas chromatograph, aiming to achieve analytical excellence. This move has allowed the firm mark a better position in the competitive space.

Market Segmentation

Product and Service Type

Metabolomics Instruments

Separation Tools

High Performance Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography

Capillary Electrophoresis

Detection Tools

Mass Spectrometry

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy

Surface-based Mass Analysis

Bioinformatics Tools and Services

Bioinformatics Services

Bioinformatics Tools and Databases

Application

Biomarker Discovery

Drug Discovery

Toxicology Testing

Nutrigenomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

Indication

Oncological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Others

End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

To Stay ahead with cutting-edge industry insights, Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=903<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Drug Discovery Informatics Market - The global drug discovery informatics market (Markt für Arzneimittelforschungsinformatik) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for drug discovery informatics is estimated to reach US$ 6.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Influenza Diagnostics Market - The global influenza diagnostics market (marché du diagnostic de la grippe) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for influenza diagnostics is estimated to reach US$ 2.0 billion by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: