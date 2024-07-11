Global Air Travel Industry Report 2024: Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers Strengthens Business Case for Affordable Air Travel

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Travel was estimated at 3.4 Billion Subscribers in 2023 and is projected to reach 4.2 Billion Subscribers by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the air travel market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of the global middle class, the rise of tourism, and advancements in aircraft technology. The increasing disposable income in emerging economies has made air travel more affordable for a larger segment of the population, fueling demand for both domestic and international flights. The tourism industry`s growth has also been a significant driver, as more people travel for leisure and business purposes. Technological advancements have led to the production of more efficient and longer-range aircraft, enabling airlines to offer more direct routes and reduce operational costs.



Additionally, the liberalization of air transport policies and the formation of strategic airline alliances have expanded route networks and enhanced connectivity. The continued investment in airport infrastructure and the development of smart airports, equipped with advanced technologies for passenger and baggage handling, further support the robust expansion of the air travel market. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 917.3 Million Subscribers in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach 835.4 Million Subscribers by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

