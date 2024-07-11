Global Air Travel Industry Report 2024: Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers Strengthens Business Case for Affordable Air Travel

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Travel - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Air Travel was estimated at 3.4 Billion Subscribers in 2023 and is projected to reach 4.2 Billion Subscribers by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the air travel market is driven by several factors, including the expansion of the global middle class, the rise of tourism, and advancements in aircraft technology. The increasing disposable income in emerging economies has made air travel more affordable for a larger segment of the population, fueling demand for both domestic and international flights. The tourism industry`s growth has also been a significant driver, as more people travel for leisure and business purposes. Technological advancements have led to the production of more efficient and longer-range aircraft, enabling airlines to offer more direct routes and reduce operational costs.
Additionally, the liberalization of air transport policies and the formation of strategic airline alliances have expanded route networks and enhanced connectivity. The continued investment in airport infrastructure and the development of smart airports, equipped with advanced technologies for passenger and baggage handling, further support the robust expansion of the air travel market. These factors collectively contribute to a dynamic and rapidly evolving industry, poised for sustained growth in the coming years.
Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 917.3 Million Subscribers in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach 835.4 Million Subscribers by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Air Travel Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Global Economic Update
- Air Travel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Passenger Traffic Propels Growth in Global Air Travel Market
- Expansion of Low-Cost Carriers Strengthens Business Case for Affordable Air Travel
- Advancements in Aircraft Technology Drive Adoption of Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Planes
- Rising Disposable Income in Emerging Markets Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Air Travel
- Growth in Business Travel Generates Demand for Enhanced In-Flight Services and Connectivity
- Stringent Aviation Safety Regulations Spur Investments in Advanced Safety Systems
- Development of Smart Airports Accelerates Demand for Efficient Passenger Processing Technologies
- Integration of Biometrics in Air Travel Strengthens Business Case for Seamless Travel Experience
- Increasing Environmental Awareness Drives Adoption of Sustainable Aviation Practices
- Technological Innovations in Aircraft Cabin Design Propel Growth in Passenger Comfort Solutions
- Expansion of Airline Alliances and Partnerships Generates Opportunities for Market Expansion
- Growth in Tourism Industry Sustains Demand for International and Domestic Air Travel
- Rising Adoption of Digital Platforms Drives Efficiency in Airline Operations and Passenger Services
- Increasing Investments in Regional and Long-Haul Routes Expands Addressable Market Opportunity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air Travel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand subscribers for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR
- World Historic Review for Air Travel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand subscribers for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR
- World 16-Year Perspective for Air Travel by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030
- World Air Travel Market Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand subscribers for Years 2014 through 2030
