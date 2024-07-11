U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Poised for Substantial Growth, Expected to Reach $60.8 Billion by 2030 - Market Expansion Driven by Technological Advancements and Increased Efficiency

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Specialty (Orthopedics, Otolaryngology), Ownership (Physician, Hospital) by Center Type (Single, Multispecialty), Device Type, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) market size expected to surge to USD 60.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.02% from 2024.

Simultaneously, the ASC devices market is set to reach USD 49.1 billion at an even higher CAGR of 8.89% over the same forecast period. The increasing preference for streamlined surgical care that ASCs offer is a vital contributor to this anticipated growth. Reduced healthcare costs, favorable reimbursement environment, and lower infection risks compared to hospital settings are other factors fuelling the market expansion.



Specialty and Ownership Trends in ASC Market





In the specialty segment, orthopedics maintained the largest market share in 2023, attributed to broader ASC coverage for new procedures and advancements in surgery-related technologies. ASCs owned by physicians represented the dominant ownership type, buoyed by the benefits of having skilled surgeons readily available. Single-specialty ASCs led the market in terms of center type due to their widespread presence throughout the United States. Region-wise, the Southeast stands out with the most substantial market share, marked by a growing inclination towards outpatient procedures and a significant number of physician-owned ASCs.



Innovations and Regional Highlights



Technology continues to revolutionize the ASC space. For instance, Stryker's introduction of the Ortho Q guidance system in July 2023 exemplifies the advancements tailored for ASC applications. Another leap in innovation was seen in November 2023, with BD's sophisticated ultrasound system's launch that aids clinicians in vascular access device placement, championing efficiency and procedural smoothness. The report underscores that these technological enhancements fortify the position of ASCs as pivotal players in the healthcare industry by optimizing outcomes, reducing operational costs, and improving efficiency.



Key Takeaways for Stakeholders



The detailed evaluation of current market dynamics suggests significant growth opportunities within the ASC market. Stakeholders are presented with an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape and emerging trends that inform strategic planning and decision-making processes. With the continual technological evolution in this sector, the ASC market is set to redefine surgical care efficiency and patient outcomes in the forthcoming era.



The findings emphasize the importance for healthcare providers, investors, and policymakers to stay abreast of the sector's progression as it moves toward a more patient-centered, cost-effective, and technologically advanced future.



For additional insights and detailed market analysis, including region-specific growth projections and key strategy implementations by industry leaders, stakeholders across the healthcare continuum are invited to consider the comprehensive findings of the U.S. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $40.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United States





Companies Featured

Envision Healthcare Corporation (KKR & CO. INC.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Mednax Services, Inc. (Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc)

TeamHealth

UnitedHealth Group

Quorum Health

Surgery Partners

Community Health Systems, Inc.

SurgCenter

Prospect Medical Systems

Edward-Elmhurst Health

MCKESSON CORPORATION

BD

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3M

Olympus America

GE HealthCare

Abbott

Medtronic

Zimmer Biomet

Henry Schein, Inc.

STERIS plc

