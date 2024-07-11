U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Interventional Procedures, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Heart Rhythm Management Procedures Size, Share & Trends

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Procedures (Interventional Procedures, Peripheral Vascular Procedures, Heart Rhythm Management Procedures), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. cardiology procedures market size is expected to reach USD 92.32 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among the population is driven by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and an aging population. As CVDs remain a leading cause of mortality in the U.S., there's a heightened focus on early detection, diagnosis, and treatment, leading to a surge in demand for cardiology procedures. According to the Heart and Stroke Statistics 2022 by the American Heart Association, more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S. every year, with around 90% of them resulting in death.







According to the WHO, the global population aged 60 and above is expected to increase significantly from around 1 billion in 2020 to about 1.4 billion in 2030 and almost double to around 2.1 billion by 2050. The number of elderly patients suffering from critical illnesses has significantly increased in recent years.

The rising number of elderly patients suffering from critical illnesses has led to a surge in the utilization of cardiology procedures such as coronary angioplasty, stenting, cardiac ablation, and implantable device placement. These procedures are essential for diagnosing, treating, and managing various cardiovascular conditions, helping to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Furthermore, the aging population is often associated with a higher burden of comorbidities and complex medical needs, which may necessitate more frequent and intensive cardiac interventions.



U.S. Cardiology Procedures Market Report Highlights

The interventional procedure segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for a revenue share of 53.74%. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Interventional procedures are gaining traction among patients with a rising number of heart diseases like coronary artery disease

According to a study published by NCBI in 2023, around 370,000 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedures are performed annually in the U.S. Thus, the growing number of CABG procedures is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period

Technological advancements and innovations in cardiac surgery are anticipated to propel the segment. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) offer less invasive procedures and alternatives to open heart surgery owing to the high number of benefits, such as low blood loss and shorter hospital stay, which is projected to boost the adoption of advanced cardiac procedures in the U.S. market

