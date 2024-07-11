Global Cancer Stem Cells Market Report 2024-2030: A $9.54 Billion Market by 2030, Registering a Forecasted CAGR of 10.5%

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Stem Cells Market by Type (Adult Stem Cell, Human Embryonic Stem Cell, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell), Source (Allogenic, Autologous), Cancer Type, Application, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cancer Stem Cells Market grew from USD 4.72 billion in 2023 to USD 5.21 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.55%, reaching USD 9.54 billion by 2030.



Understanding cancer stem cells is crucial for developing more effective cancer treatments. The global increase in cancer cases continues to drive demand for innovative treatments. Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are crucial in cancer initiation and recurrence, making products targeting these cells essential. The growing understanding of their role in cancer progression has increased the demand for therapies and diagnostics focusing on cancer stem cells. However, strict regulations associated with the approvals and lack of standardization protocols are significant challenges the companies face. Moreover, innovations in stem cell research, genomics, and biotechnology have propelled forward the methods available for studying CSCs. Integrating gene therapy techniques with CSC research offers promising avenues for eradicating CSCs at the genetic level.

In the Americas, particularly the United States and Canada, there is a high prevalence of cancer, which has supported a strong infrastructure for cancer research, including studies on cancer stem cells. Both countries exhibit advanced healthcare systems and significant investments in biotechnology research. The United States leads in global cancer stem cell research due to substantial government and private funding. Numerous patents have been filed in the United States concerning cancer stem cell therapies and diagnostics innovations.

European Union countries maintain a robust framework for cancer research facilitated by support from various EU policies and funding mechanisms, such as Horizon Europe. The EU's interest in personalized medicine has led to increased attention on cancer stem cells, considering their role in the efficacy of individualized treatment plans. There are ongoing investments in exploring novel therapies that target these cells.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region represents a dynamic area for cancer stem cell research, showcasing significant activity in terms of patents, particularly in China and Japan. Both countries have strong national policies supporting biotechnology and medical research, with substantial government funding. Japan, known for its rapid technology adoption, shows a considerable consumer willingness to invest in advanced medical treatments.

China has seen a surge in research activities and market opportunities for cancer stem cell therapies. India is also making strides, with increased investment in healthcare and cancer research, though it still faces challenges related to infrastructure and public health priorities.

Recent Developments

StemCell Technologies Enhances Portfolio with Propagenix Acquisition to Advance Cancer Stem Cell Research



StemCell Technologies, a player in the biotechnology sector, has strategically acquired Propagenix, a company well-regarded for its innovative cell propagation technologies. This acquisition is set to significantly bolster StemCell Technologies' capabilities in cancer stem cell research. Propagenix has developed a unique technology that simplifies and enhances the growth of primary human epithelial cells, which are crucial for cancer research. By integrating these advanced methods, StemCell Technologies aims to accelerate the development of more effective cancer treatments.



AstraZeneca Enhances Cell Therapy Capabilities with Gracell Biotechnologies Acquisition



AstraZeneca announced the acquisition of Gracell Biotechnologies, marking a significant expansion in its oncology and autoimmune disease treatment sectors. This strategic move aims to harness Gracell's innovative cell therapy technologies, which include efficient, cost-effective methods of producing genetically modified cell therapies. Such therapies are crucial for treating various cancer types and autoimmune disorders effectively. AstraZeneca's acquisition is poised to boost its research capabilities while potentially accelerating the delivery of new, transformative treatment options to patients worldwide. This partnership underscores AstraZeneca's commitment to advancing healthcare through cutting-edge biotechnological innovations.



Max Healthcare Initiates Advanced CAR-T Cell Therapy in Partnership with ImmunoACT



Max Healthcare introduced Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for patients. This innovative cancer treatment is a result of their collaboration with ImmunoACT, demonstrating a significant leap in cancer care technology in the region. CAR-T therapy, a form of immunotherapy, utilizes genetically modified T-cells from the patient's immune system to effectively target and eliminate cancer cells. This treatment has primarily been utilized for blood cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia, and its introduction in India marks a pivotal advancement, providing new hope for patients and potentially heralding a new era in the treatment of resistant and relapsed cases of cancer.

15. Competitive Portfolio

