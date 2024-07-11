U.S. Pediatric Home Healthcare (Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Skilled Nursing Services), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. pediatric home healthcare market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.24 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2024 to 2030

The anticipated growth is observed due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases in children and technological advancements to provide medical assistance and continuous care at home for children with medical complexities. The National Survey of Children with Special Healthcare Needs conducted in 2019-2020 revealed that 14.1 million children in U.S., comprising approximately 19.4% of all children, had special healthcare needs.







Sickle cell disease is the most commonly inherited blood disorder in the U.S. Children with sickle cell disease experience recurring episodes of severe pain and face ongoing medical challenges. Receiving early and consistent medical care and treatment can reduce complications and help children lead active lives. Asthma, being the most common chronic disease in children, has affected more than 4.5 million children in U.S. have asthma.



The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for home healthcare services due to restrictions on movement and social distancing measures. Moreover, the number of children and youth with special healthcare needs (CYSHCN) is increasing, which necessitates the provision of pediatric home healthcare services.

These services can improve the child's quality of life and significantly reduce medical expenses. The rehabilitation therapy service market is expected to grow the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the neurological and muscular challenges faced by premature infants. Including home healthcare services under medical insurance helps cover medical expenses for children, which provides an additional benefit to parents in managing home healthcare services for their children financially.



U.S. Pediatric Home Healthcare Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the rehabilitation therapy services segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 60.27% in 2023, owing to the increased prevalence of chronic disorders in children

The personal care assistance segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period

In July 2022, Pediatric Home Service (PHS) in the U.S. expanded its comprehensive care services into Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska through the acquisition of Craig HomeCare and Cherub Medical Supply, with further plans to broaden its reach nationwide by adding more partner organizations and service lines

