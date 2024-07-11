ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Global Strategic Report 2024, Featuring Anju Software, ArisGlobal and Castor EDC

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA was valued at an estimated US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in mobile health applications and increased acceptance of telehealth practices. As smartphones and tablets become more prevalent, more patients and clinicians are able to access sophisticated health monitoring tools with ease. Regulatory bodies and health authorities are increasingly recognizing the value of real-time patient data in improving clinical outcomes, which is encouraging the adoption of these systems across global healthcare and research settings.



Additionally, the growing demand for patient-centric treatment approaches and the need for efficient data management in clinical trials are key drivers of this market. Consumer behavior towards health technology has shifted dramatically, with patients now expecting more active roles in managing their health, which aligns well with the capabilities of ePROs, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOAs. These trends, combined with the ongoing push for digital health solutions post-pandemic, underscore a dynamic expansion and evolution in the market.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the eClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.2%. The ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the eClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.2%. The ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $629.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.9% CAGR to reach $604.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitalization of Healthcare Services and Rising Importance of Electronic Data Capture Technologies to Fuel Market Growth

Global Digital Health Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Patient Engagement Practices of the Future to be Shaped by Trends of Increased Use of Personal Devices and Passive Data

Key Patient Engagement Technology Trends and Innovations

eCOA & ePRO: A Powerful Duo Serving Clinical Trials with Electronic Data Collection

Rise in Clinical Trials Drives Need for ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Solutions

Number of Registered Clinical Studies (in Thousands) Worldwide for the Period 2010-2023

Clinical Trials in the US: % Change in Trial Starts by Therapy Area for 2020 Vs 2019

Percentage Breakdown of Endpoint Adjudication Committees (EAC) Trials by Therapeutic Area: 2023E

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Technology Adoption in Clinical Trials

Digital Health Venture Funding in the US (in $ Billion) for the Years 2015-2023

Trends in Clinical Trials Space to Influence Market Demand

Shift towards Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials to Boost Market Prospects

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication (in %) for 2023E

Decentralized Clinical Trials Driving Greater Demand for Patient-Centric Drug Development

Role of eCOA & ePRO in Enhancing Data Accuracy of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Growing Volumes of Data Generation in Decentralized Trials: A Challenge

Adoption of Digital Technologies in Contract Research Organizations Bodes Well for the Market

Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations & Processes

Rise in Telemedicine Services Present Market Opportunities

Global Telehealth Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Adoption of Mobile Technologies and BYOD Trend in Healthcare Industry Boosts Market Prospects

Smartphone Adoption Rate as a Percentage of Connections by Region for 2022 and 2030

Mobile Device Use in Healthcare Settings: % Usage by Type of Mobile Device

Electronic Patient Record (ePRO) Solutions Emerge as Ideal Replacements for Paper-Based PRO systems

Moving over Paper Pains & Mastering the Art of Real-Time Data Collection with ePRO

Delivering Better Data: A Key Benefit of ePRO

Factors Ensuring Success of ePRO Implementations

ePatient Reported Outcomes (PROs) Gain Importance in Oncology Studies

Advances in ePRO Technologies Promise Better Clinical Decision Making in Healthcare Systems

Integrating AI into ePRO Improves the Efficiency of ePRO Data Collection and Assessment

Data Integrity, Security & Privacy: Key Priorities for ePRO Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution (eCOA) Market: Poised for Growth

Global eCOA Market Breakdown by Delivery Mode (in %) for 2023E

eCOA Usage by Clinical Trial Phase (in %) for 2021

eCOA Grants The Best Route to Improve Data Quality & Patient Experience for Clinical Trials

Benefits Offered by eCOA Systems over the Paper-Based Systems in Trials

How to Successfully Implement eCOA Systems in Clinical Trials?

New Technologies & Approaches with Potential to Augment Statistical Prowess of eCOA

Technological Trends Transforming eCOA Solutions Market

Future Trends in eCOA Market: A Review

UAT, Challenges and Embedded UAT for eCOAs

Benefits of BYOD for eCOAs

E-Patient Diaries: Significant Advantages over Paper Diaries to Drive Market

Major Benefits of ePatient Diary

eCOA & ePRO to Help Mental Health Research Shed the Taboo Status & Move Forward

Intriguing Perks of eCOA & ePRO for Mental Health Research

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Focus on Drug Development, Therapies and Vaccines Boost Market

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Aging World Population to Drive Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Challenges Facing Companies Implementing eCOA, ePRO & Patient-Centric Clinical Trials

