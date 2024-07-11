ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Global Strategic Report 2024, Featuring Anju Software, ArisGlobal and Castor EDC

Dublin, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA was valued at an estimated US$1.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$4.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2023 to 2030.
The growth in the ePRO, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOA market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements in mobile health applications and increased acceptance of telehealth practices. As smartphones and tablets become more prevalent, more patients and clinicians are able to access sophisticated health monitoring tools with ease. Regulatory bodies and health authorities are increasingly recognizing the value of real-time patient data in improving clinical outcomes, which is encouraging the adoption of these systems across global healthcare and research settings.
Additionally, the growing demand for patient-centric treatment approaches and the need for efficient data management in clinical trials are key drivers of this market. Consumer behavior towards health technology has shifted dramatically, with patients now expecting more active roles in managing their health, which aligns well with the capabilities of ePROs, e-Patient Diaries, and eCOAs. These trends, combined with the ongoing push for digital health solutions post-pandemic, underscore a dynamic expansion and evolution in the market.
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the eClinical Outcome Assessments (eCOAs) segment, which is expected to reach US$1.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.2%. The ePatient Reported Outcomes (ePROs) segment is also set to grow at 16.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $629.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.9% CAGR to reach $604.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
- How is the Global ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pivotal Role of eCOA, ePRO and Patient Engagement in Transforming Patient Centricity
- Global Economic Update
- Global Market Outlook
- eCOA: The Largest Category
- ePRO Offers Tremendous Opportunities in Improving Healthcare System
- ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digitalization of Healthcare Services and Rising Importance of Electronic Data Capture Technologies to Fuel Market Growth
- Global Digital Health Market: Annual Revenues in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Patient Engagement Practices of the Future to be Shaped by Trends of Increased Use of Personal Devices and Passive Data
- Key Patient Engagement Technology Trends and Innovations
- eCOA & ePRO: A Powerful Duo Serving Clinical Trials with Electronic Data Collection
- Rise in Clinical Trials Drives Need for ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Solutions
- Number of Registered Clinical Studies (in Thousands) Worldwide for the Period 2010-2023
- Clinical Trials in the US: % Change in Trial Starts by Therapy Area for 2020 Vs 2019
- Percentage Breakdown of Endpoint Adjudication Committees (EAC) Trials by Therapeutic Area: 2023E
- COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers Technology Adoption in Clinical Trials
- Digital Health Venture Funding in the US (in $ Billion) for the Years 2015-2023
- Trends in Clinical Trials Space to Influence Market Demand
- Shift towards Decentralized/Virtual Clinical Trials to Boost Market Prospects
- Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Global Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication (in %) for 2023E
- Decentralized Clinical Trials Driving Greater Demand for Patient-Centric Drug Development
- Role of eCOA & ePRO in Enhancing Data Accuracy of Decentralized Clinical Trials
- Growing Volumes of Data Generation in Decentralized Trials: A Challenge
- Adoption of Digital Technologies in Contract Research Organizations Bodes Well for the Market
- Global Contract Research Outsourcing Market Revenues (US$ Million) by Geographic Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion): 2015-2025
- COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations & Processes
- Rise in Telemedicine Services Present Market Opportunities
- Global Telehealth Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Growing Adoption of Mobile Technologies and BYOD Trend in Healthcare Industry Boosts Market Prospects
- Smartphone Adoption Rate as a Percentage of Connections by Region for 2022 and 2030
- Mobile Device Use in Healthcare Settings: % Usage by Type of Mobile Device
- Electronic Patient Record (ePRO) Solutions Emerge as Ideal Replacements for Paper-Based PRO systems
- Moving over Paper Pains & Mastering the Art of Real-Time Data Collection with ePRO
- Delivering Better Data: A Key Benefit of ePRO
- Factors Ensuring Success of ePRO Implementations
- ePatient Reported Outcomes (PROs) Gain Importance in Oncology Studies
- Advances in ePRO Technologies Promise Better Clinical Decision Making in Healthcare Systems
- Integrating AI into ePRO Improves the Efficiency of ePRO Data Collection and Assessment
- Data Integrity, Security & Privacy: Key Priorities for ePRO Solutions
- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solution (eCOA) Market: Poised for Growth
- Global eCOA Market Breakdown by Delivery Mode (in %) for 2023E
- eCOA Usage by Clinical Trial Phase (in %) for 2021
- eCOA Grants The Best Route to Improve Data Quality & Patient Experience for Clinical Trials
- Benefits Offered by eCOA Systems over the Paper-Based Systems in Trials
- How to Successfully Implement eCOA Systems in Clinical Trials?
- New Technologies & Approaches with Potential to Augment Statistical Prowess of eCOA
- Technological Trends Transforming eCOA Solutions Market
- Future Trends in eCOA Market: A Review
- UAT, Challenges and Embedded UAT for eCOAs
- Benefits of BYOD for eCOAs
- E-Patient Diaries: Significant Advantages over Paper Diaries to Drive Market
- Major Benefits of ePatient Diary
- eCOA & ePRO to Help Mental Health Research Shed the Taboo Status & Move Forward
- Intriguing Perks of eCOA & ePRO for Mental Health Research
- Increase in Healthcare Spending to Propel Demand
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases and Focus on Drug Development, Therapies and Vaccines Boost Market
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Aging World Population to Drive Market Growth
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Challenges Facing Companies Implementing eCOA, ePRO & Patient-Centric Clinical Trials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
