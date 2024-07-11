Quadient and Punch Pubs Partner to Enhance Parcel Locker Access for UK Communities

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today a new contract with Punch Pubs, a leading pub company in the UK. This partnership will see the deployment of Quadient’s Parcel Pending open locker network across 1,261 pub locations managed by Punch Pubs, enhancing the accessibility and convenience of parcel deliveries and returns for communities nationwide. This collaboration supports sustainable growth strategies, leveraging Punch Pubs' nationwide commercial properties to deliver value to local populations.

Quadient’s approach to selecting optimal locations is based on detailed partner carrier data, to pinpoint areas with delivery bottlenecks and high population density. Within Punch Pubs’ network mapping, Quadient has already identified 400 premium locations as a starting point, with initial installations planned as soon as October. Punch Pubs, operating a tenanted and management partnership business, also benefits from Quadient’s support to provide publicans with clear information for a smooth and efficient adoption of the new smart lockers in their local pubs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Punch Pubs to extend our open locker network across the UK,” said Katia Bourgeais Crémel, EVP Lockers Automation Platform Europe at Quadient. “This new collaboration will greatly contribute to our mission to provide community-driven, sustainable solutions that enhance daily life. Drawing on our extensive experience and proven technology, we are confident that this initiative will bring significant benefits to Punch Pubs' tenants and their customers, promoting community well-being and convenience.”

“At Punch, we pride ourselves on our commitment to making a positive difference to local communities,” said Stephen Radford, Head of Estates at Punch Pubs & Co. “Our partnership with Quadient perfectly aligns with our strategy for sustainable growth and our role as a vital contributor to the local economy. With new services such as smart locker parcel collection and drop-off facilities, our publicans are able to better serve their guests in the community, enhancing their position as a central hub for social and economic activities, and reinforcing our pub’s position as a key player in the local economy.”

By bringing more convenience to local communities, Punch Pubs publicans are likely to experience increased foot traffic and positive customer engagement, while carriers benefit from streamlined operations, reducing congestion, delivery time and costs associated with last-mile deliveries and returns. Designed to maximize space efficiency and receive deliveries from multiple carriers, each installation will hold an average of 50 compartments and will feature Quadient’s Drop Box to accept parcel returns from carriers including Evri and Royal Mail.

Quadient maintains an agile approach to deploying its open locker network, accelerating the current installation cadence, and already operating more than 1,000 units throughout the UK.

