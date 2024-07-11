RUBIS: Half-year statement on Rubis' liquidity agreement with Exane BNP Paribas

Paris, 11 July 2024 – 5:45 pm





Pursuant to the liquidity agreement that Rubis has entered into with Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity account presented the following balances as at the settlement date of 30 June 2024:

81,253 Rubis shares

€325,422

The following trades were made in the first half of 2024:

346,002 securities were purchased for a total of €10,218,263 (2,262 transactions)

329,474 securities were sold for a total of €9 730 520 (1,951 transactions)

Reminder:

The previous half-year statement as of 31 December 2023 disclosed the following balances on the liquidity account: 62,531 Rubis shares

€844,745



The following trades were made in the second half of 2023:



111,684 securities were purchased for a total of €2,439,566 (663 transactions)

141 589 securities were sold for a total of €3,097,235 (1,056 transactions)



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 1st July 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2021-1 of 22 June 2021:



51,976 Rubis shares

€1,132,714



The liquidity account presented the following balances as of 31 December 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision No. 2018-1 of 2 July 2018:



36,128 Rubis shares

€1,487,705





This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only.

The original French version takes precedence over this translation

Contact RUBIS – Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

