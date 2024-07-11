Qlarant Foundation Awards $410,000 to Charitable Organizations

Easton, Md., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 10th, Qlarant Foundation awarded grants to 23 organizations during the 2024 Grant Awards Celebration held at the company’s corporate offices in Easton, Maryland. “The Qlarant Foundation received a record number of applications for the 2024 award year and we are pleased that these organization have received the funds. This year’s grants and gifts were chosen based on the positive impact we believe their work will have in Maryland and the District of Columbia. We are excited about this partnership and about the necessary services our grantees will provide to the most vulnerable populations in our communities,” said Qlarant Foundation Board Chair, Amanda M. Neal.

The recipients were selected from over 120 applications from across Maryland and the District of Columbia and represent $410,000 in grants and gifts ranging from $4,000 to $30,000. Since 2016, the Foundation has awarded $7.01 Million to 145 organizations.

The Qlarant Foundation 2024 awards go to the following organizations:

Bringing Hope Home

Building African American Minds (BAAM)

Calvary Women’s Services

Camp Attaway

Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center

Epoch Dream Center

Food & Friends

For All Seasons

Grace Center for Maternal and Women’s Health

Grassroots Health

Helping Up Mission

HOFFA Foundation

Horizon Day Camp

National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators

Project ECHO

Student Support Network

Talbot County Empty Bowls

Talisman Therapeutic Riding

The Pro Bono Counseling Project

The Spirit Club Foundation

There Goes My Hero

Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA)

WGP Warriors Against Addiction

Each program is profiled on www.qlarant.com/foundation with photos, a video, and a description of the work the Foundation supports.

“These organizations are collaborating with others to build healthier environments,” said Board Member Diane McComb who was the guest speaker. “They enable men, women, children and families to gain access to critical services and supports. Perhaps most importantly, each of one promises to demonstrate transformation through the implementation of their proposals. If you want to go far, go together.”

“Qlarant Foundation provides charitable grants to organizations in Maryland and the District,” said Qlarant CEO, Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr. “We are able to provide these valuable resources because our people and our organization have been so successful in our core work. Our team is proud that the result of their efforts support so many programs.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to continue to provide funding for these programs,” added Neal. “The supports and services outlined in this year’s proposals will have a direct impact on the health and quality of life in the communities we serve.”

ABOUT QLARANT Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Easton, Md. Qlarant employs more than 550 people nationwide and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a four-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact boosp@qlarant.com

