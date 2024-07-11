MacKenzie Realty Announces first dividend as a publicly traded company

ORINDA, Calif., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: MKZR) (“MacKenzie” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has once again declared its regular quarterly dividend for the period ended June 30, 2024, in the amount of $0.125 per share, which is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2024. While there can be no guarantee, the Board currently anticipates continuing such dividends at this rate. The Board of Directors has also declared the regular dividends for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 in the amount of $0.375 per share for the Company’s Series A Preferred shares and $0.75 per share for the Company’s Series B Preferred shares ($0.5625 per share accrued and $.01875 per share current), each payable on July 12, 2024 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2024.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for MacKenzie on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MKZR. Please note that the trading that has occurred since MacKenzie began trading on the OTCQX has been, in MacKenzie’s opinion, sporadic and volatile with relatively few shares being traded; the Company anticipates and believes that as more shares are transferred into “street name” such that they can be traded, this should help stabilize pricing and volume. Further, while the Board of Directors presently anticipates implementing a stock-buyback plan given the current trading activity, the Board cannot guarantee that such a stock buyback will be implemented and, in any event, does not intend to make a final decision concerning implementation of such a program until after the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is filed in late September.

Anticipated Listing on the NYSE-American

MacKenzie continues to expect to pursue a listing on the NYSE-American once a trading history and public float is demonstrated. The Company is unable to provide any guidance regarding a potential share price or the timing of such event or to guarantee that such a listing will occur.



