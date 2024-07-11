Granite and Marble in Austin, TX: BRZ Expands and Redefines Quality This Summer

Austin, TX, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRZ has recently launched a new Live Inventory section on their website to showcase their partners and current selections available.

See the new Live Inventory here and see a full list of partners.

BRZ Granite & Marble has been leading the marble and granite industry for over seven years and counting because they continue to drive cutting-edge products and services. BRZ fabricates and installs granite and marble countertops for Austin, Texas, and surrounding areas. They also offer the largest selection of quartz and other products for kitchens, bathrooms, and outdoor living areas.

BRZ Granite & Marble is dedicated to providing the highest quality craftsmanship and guarantees a superior product that will last a lifetime. Their highly knowledgeable staff helps customers go from the design to the completion stage with as much hand-holding as needed. Whether the customer is looking for marble, quartz, or granite, the BRZ team has the expertise and knowledge to help them choose the right product for every situation.

BRZ is committed to embracing cutting-edge technology and continually follows industry trends in countertop fabrication. In doing so, they can ensure their customers get a superior quality material with precision fabrication for a complete custom look. They are also committed to the environment and only engage in responsible practices. BRZ’s eco-friendly options and material sourcing make them a favorite for homeowners and homebuilders looking to lessen their environmental impact.

Where BRZ excels is in their customer service. They not only work directly with homebuilders and designers; they cater to homeowners looking for the guidance and expertise to choose the correct material to suit their needs. Whether its for your countertops, cabinets, or a full remodeling project, BRZ has your back. Along with an excellent customer experience, they offer a value-to-price ratio that is unmatched by competitors and seeks to find a material that suits both the needs of their customers and their budget.

Because BRZ does everything in-house, they provide an expedited turnaround and the necessary efficiency to meet promised deadlines. They can also deliver quickly without sacrificing quality or precision. The BRZ professionals are not simply about selling stone surfaces; they are committed to crafting dreams for dream homes in Texas.

For homeowners, homebuilders, and designers in the Austin, Texas, area, there is no better choice than BRZ. They combine innovative precision technology, the highest quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to integrity and transparency. From design to fabrication to installation, the BRZ company promises a seamless process and a budget-friendly solution for all your luxury home needs.

