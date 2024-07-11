ENV Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Envestnet to Bain Capital

MONSEY, N.Y., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV) (“Envestnet”) to Bain Capital for $63.15 per share in cash. The sales price is well below Envestnet’s 52-week high of $73.04 per share, which may indicate an opportunistic buy. Additionally, the premium to Envestnet’s closing price of $61.70 per share on July 10, 2024, is only 2.4%.



On July 11, 2024, Envestnet announced that it had agreed to be sold to Bain Capital for $63.15 per share in cash.

“We are investigating whether he Envestnet Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Envestnet shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Envestnet shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

