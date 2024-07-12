Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size To Exceed USD 4.98 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 6.23%

New York, United States , July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 2.72 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.98 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Car charge air coolers, also known as integrators, cool compressed air that comes into contact with the engine's combustion chamber from the turbocharger. The primary objective is to increase air density, as this will enhance engine performance and efficiency. In accordance to these new issues, charge air coolers are being improved as the automotive industry moves toward electrification and higher efficiency. Their evolving role is not merely a pattern; it signifies a profound shift in the way that vehicle performance and efficiency are perceived. Continuous research into lowering fuel consumption and exhaust pollution leads to continued engine improvement. Specifically, the tendency of high-performance engines to shrink has led to a continuously increasing specific component load. However, since automobile charge air coolers aren't compatible with electric vehicles, the rising sales of these vehicles are expected to limit the market's growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Air-Cooled, Liquid-Cooled), By Fuel (Diesel, Gasoline), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The liquid-cooled segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive charge air cooler market during the projection timeframe.

Based on the type, the automotive charge air cooler market is categorized into air-cooled, and liquid-cooled. Among these, the liquid-cooled segment is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive charge air cooler market during the projection timeframe. Under unpredictable driving conditions, higher charge air temperature stability from liquid-cooled charge air coolers increases fuel economy. Liquid-cooled charge air coolers also offer greater flexibility in terms of where they can be mounted within the vehicle.

The diesel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projection timeframe.

Based on the fuel, the automotive charge air cooler market is categorized into diesel, and gasoline. Among these, the diesel segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projection timeframe. Charge air coolers in diesel systems can often endure fewer temperature cycles, extending their life and requiring fewer maintenance. Because these coolers cut down on nitrogen oxide emissions from diesel engines, they help achieve both local and global sustainability goals.

The passenger vehicles segment is expected to hold a significant share of the automotive charge air cooler market during the projection timeframe.

Based on the vehicle, the automotive charge air cooler market is categorized into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and others. Among these, the passenger vehicles segment is expected to hold a significant share of the automotive charge air cooler market during the projection timeframe. Small engine compartments are a common feature of passenger automobiles, and modern charge air coolers' durability is made feasible by their robustness, which raises the long-term financial benefits. Utilizing charge air coolers benefits the environment by lessening the heat load on the engine, improving combustion efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the automotive charge air cooler market over the projection timeframe.

Asia Pacicific is projected to hold the largest share of the automotive charge air cooler market over the projection timeframe. The increase of fuel-efficient automobiles has benefited the Asia Pacific automotive charge air cooler industry. Prominent manufacturers of charge air coolers, including as Hanon Systems, T.RAD Co. Ltd., Marelli, and Denso Corporation, are also found in the region, offering promising opportunities for the business.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the automotive charge air cooler market during the projection timeframe. The region's increasing requirement for fuel-efficient and emission-free automobiles is one of the key factors driving the market's rise. It is also expected that the industry would expand as new technology is applied in the field more quickly.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global automotive charge air cooler market are Valeo Service, T.RAD Co., Ltd., Dana Limited, Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd., MAHLE GmbH, MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY, AKG Group, Sterling Thermal Technology, Modine, Conflux Technology, BorgWarner Inc., Radicon, and others.

Recent Developments

In September 2023, the three German-based Modine companies, Wackersdorf, Pliezhausen, and Neuenkirchen, are scheduled to be sold to Regent LP affiliates after a final agreement is signed. It is expected that the deal will close in the upcoming weeks, pending regulatory clearance. Modine is a multifaceted worldwide leader in cutting-edge solutions and technology for thermal management.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive charge air cooler market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Type

Air-Cooled

Liquid-Cooled

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Fuel

Diesel

Gasoline

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Global Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



